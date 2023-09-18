Kutter Sorenson, a third-grader at Crawfordville Elementary, has been making waves in the world of motocross, proving his mettle at two recent events. Notably, he was introduced to the community in the April 30th edition of The Wakulla News, and his journey as a promising young motocross rider continues to captivate enthusiasts and fans.
From Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, Kutter participated in the Mini Majors National Championships, held at Monster Mountain MX park in Tallassee, AL. This three-day competition saw Kutter compete in two different categories: the 65cc JR class and the 65cc open class.
In the 65cc JR class, Kutter displayed his determination and skill, securing a commendable 3rd place overall finish. His performance was a testament to his commitment to motocross and his ability to compete at a high level.
Kutter’s versatility shone through as he also took on the 65cc open class. Despite stiff competition, he achieved a notable 5th place overall finish. This achievement showcased his adaptability and racing prowess across different motocross categories.
Kutter’s motocross journey didn’t stop there. This past weekend, he raced at the Florida Grand Prix series in Waldo, FL. Competing in the 65cc novice and 65cc expert classes, Kutter continued to impress.
In the 65cc novice class, Kutter clinched the top spot, finishing in 1st place. His victory underscored his continuous improvement and dedication to the sport.
In the highly competitive 65cc expert class, Kutter secured an impressive 2nd place finish. His ability to hold his own against some of the best young motocross riders in the state highlighted his remarkable talent and passion for the sport.
Kutter Sorenson’s journey as a rising star in motocross is undoubtedly one to watch. His consistent podium finishes and dedication to improvement serve as an inspiration for young riders and a testament to his potential in the sport. As he continues to make strides in the motocross world, the community eagerly anticipates his future successes.
