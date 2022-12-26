Woodville Ace Hardware hosts chicken feed workshop

On Thursday Dec. 1, Woodville Ace Hardware along with Purina Mills feed and grain supplier hosted the “What’s new in chicken feed” informational class – the final one for 2022. Classes will resume in the February or March 2023.
About 20 people attended. Participants could enjoy refreshments, and everyone received take-home bags with goodies, feed discounts,the chance to win in a giveaway of three bags of feed and two blocks.
For about an hour, Purina Animal Nutrition Specialist Stephanie McLean gave a presentation including a slideshow about animal feed. She covered topics includig the Purina Quality Control commitment, which supports lab observation and testing at every plant in order for their product to nurture chickens at every level of growth or need. Other features of Purina chicken feeds are that they are made of simple ingredients / no additives, they offer a balanced and complete diet and it supports immune health, according to McLean.
Telisa Runyan is a Wakulla resident who said she has been taking of her birds including chickens and turkeys since 2012. She found these classes helpful.
“It’s a lot to it,” said Runyan. She added that the benefits of raising chickens are the egg production, they bring entertainment and companionship, and they will generate income after she completes the certification process to breed and sell the animals, if she can successfully protect them from predators.
“They are my babies,” she said. “I feel a responsibility to keep them safe.”
Samantha Morris, who is Operations Manager for Ace and Retail Performance Specialist with Purina, wants everyone to know that “Woodville Ace cares.” She said these classes are offered throughout the year as a service to this community – a farming one at heart. Themes have covered goats, cats, horses and “how to best take care of your animals.”
Woodville Ace Hardware also hosts interactive plumbing, gardening and animal workshops for area students throughout the school year. For information about upcoming classes, call 850-421-9000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.