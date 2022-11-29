A 46-year-old Crawfordville woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Monday, Nov. 22.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol press release, the woman was driving eastbound on Shadeville Road when her vehicle and another vehicle, also traveling east, made contact.
After the crash, the woman’s vehicle traveled onto the shoulder of the road and overturned. The other vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the road. The other driver was a 40-year-old Crawfordville woman. She was not injured.
FHP was assisted at the scene by Wakulla Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue and EMS.
