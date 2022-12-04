The Wakulla Middle School Boys Soccer Team remained undefeated on the season (6-0-2), with three straight shutouts this week.
They started the week on Tuesday, Nov. 29, with a 0-0 draw at Florida High. Goalkeeper Jacob Kinsey made three incredible saves, preserving the shutout. The Wildcats came home on Wednesday and put away West Gadsden 2-0.
Much of their success rested on the shoulders of their stout defense, led by Aaron Anderson, Bryson Sanders, Jonathan Hart and Tucker High, who have only allowed one goal scored against them the entire season.
The team got on the board late in the game thanks to an own-goal by the Panthers, forced by a great ball from Aaron Anderson. Colby Carranza also found the back of the net as time was winding down. The Wildcats wrapped up the week with a convincing 6-0 win against Trinity Catholic. Adam Pfeifer and Trace Callaghan each found the back of the net twice. Tyler Steward and Tucker High joined in on the scoring, each with a goal apiece. Assists were provided by Brody Graham, Tyler Nguyen, Aaron Anderson and Jacob Kinsey.
These boys will be making a push for the top seed in their division with two tough matchups to round out the season. They will face Marianna on Dec. 5, and a rematch with cross town rivals Riversprings on Dec. 8. Both games will be played on Reynolds Field at J.D. Jones Stadium, providing a great opportunity to check out the up-and-coming soccer talent in Wakulla County.
