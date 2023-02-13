With a lively dog, game day snacks include big bones, chew toys

Back in August, I took the big step of finally letting the teenager have a dog. Since then, our daily routine incorporates a fair few walks through the neighborhood, the occasional excursion to the dog park, pet-centric family time, and as of Feb. 5, weekly basic obedience classes.
At eight months old, Cooper our part Catahoula leopard dog adopted from the Wakulla Animal Shelter is showing just how extra he is.
He is extremely intelligent, energetic, playful, exuberantly affectionate, friendly to most, judgy of some, protective, and surprisingly patient with the three cranky house cats that still bully him daily.
Now weighing 60 pounds, he has outgrown two crates, and we have had to abandon those nice nylon retractable leashes because he has chewed through three already.
In class at the big box pet store in Tallahassee (I chose this location because it happens to be where I adopted my almost-10-year-old cat in 2014 through an area humane society), Cooper is definitely the hyper one. He wants to play with the instructor. He wants to play with Blue the Husky, and Jolene the golden “doodle,” and their families. Possibly all at once. Imagine the exuberance of Will Ferrell in “Elf,” except Cooper is not that calm.
The main lesson at the last class was “loose-leash walking.” Right now we’re not even in that ZIP code; however, the instructor helped us find a sort of little nylon halter that fits over Cooper’s head to help redistribute the weight when he pulls – so he feels more of the weight and rather than the person trying to walk him.
Later back at home to watch the big game, we tried to keep Cooper entertained so we could at least keep track of the commercials and the halftime show. We got maybe through the third quarter thanks to a bouncy rubber toy filled with peanut butter and then frozen, a giant smoked cow bone (I jokingly call it a mastodon bone), and another cute little pet store bone treat with different yummy fillings inside. Plus help from his favorite toy squirrel, the squeaky ball – and Conan the tuxedo cat, who is willing to devote hours and hours to disciplining the dog.
Despite the extra layer of chaos having an active dog has brought to our household, it is a great family project because none of us have experience with a dog this lively. It has also expanded the list of social media groups I follow. Apparently there is more to Facebook than funny cat memes. There are plenty of Catahoula pictures, too.
If you have it in your heart and your home to take in a dog, the Wakulla Animal Shelter has one (or two) for you. According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, more than a dozen were brought to the shelter this past weekend. They’re not all going to be bouncy like Cooper, if you’re looking for a more laid-back companion. Shelter staff can help you find a dog that becomes part of the family. Maybe we’ll see you in class.
