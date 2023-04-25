Spring has sprung, and we’ve already experienced temperatures in the 80s. Soon, those temperatures will be higher, as well as our electric bills. The Big Bend area averages 231 sunny days each year, which is one of the many reasons Floridians love living here. However, with all that sun, problems can arise as well. Sun rot, fading, excessive heat, and glare on televisions, tablets, or computers are just a few. These issues combined can result in thousands of dollars of loss for homeowners. Solar films, however, are an excellent solution that can help reduce these problems effectively and cost efficiently.
Sun rot or fading affects everything the sunlight touches. Hardwood floors, carpeting, tile, window treatments, pictures, and expensive artwork are not immune to the sun’s destructive ultra violet properties. Solar films can help to reduce the UV factor by more than 99 percent, protecting furniture, fabrics, flooring, pictures, and artwork.
Window treatments are a wonderful way to beautify your home’s interior, but they were never intended to close up a room. Window treatments are meant to be dressings for your windows, showcasing the homeowner’s classical, contemporary, or ultra-modernistic style preferences. Any of these treatments can hide another problem, a hot pocket of air between the glass and the window dressing. The heat builds up between the openings and the leaks into the room. The best way to solve this problem is to stop the heat right at the source. Depending upon the window film chosen, it may reduce the heat anywhere from 50 to 72 percent while also reducing glare up to 94 percent.
Window replacement can be very expensive, especially if the whole home is in need of new windows at the same time. However, older windows can be upgraded and made more efficient by installing solar film, which is much more budget friendly than a full replacement. Newer windows can also be upgraded to become more energy efficient and UV friendly. Results will vary, depending upon the film chosen, but homeowners may see a return on their investment in as little as three years, whether it is from a lower electric bill or from saving expensive flooring and leather furniture from fading or becoming brittle because of sun damage. It is important that your dealer works with you to find the best film for your specific needs and style, as films are offered in various shades, from reflective to virtually undetectable.
A word of caution when considering window film: flat glass film is not the same as automotive film. Flat glass film is applied with a wet solution and chemically bonds to the pane. Automotive film is applied with a heat gun on tempered glass. When automotive film is applied to flat glass, the excessive heat from the gun causes the Argon or Krypton gas between the panes to expand beyond its applied use. This can result in a broken seal, fogged window, or even shattered panes. Automotive film also can discolor to a purple hue when applied to flat windows. Many homeowners don’t realize that applying automotive film to flat glass automatically voids the manufacturer’s warranty as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.