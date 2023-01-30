What do fishing, archery, birdwatching, wildlife, hiking, wildlife observation, prescribed fire and lighthouse history have in common? These are all exhibits offered from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. Saturday, Feb. 4, at St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge’s annual Wildlife Heritage & Outdoors Festival.
The mission of this festival is to “Connect People to Nature” through a community celebration of nature’s diversity and local heritage. The many exhibitors will provide fun outdoor activities from the past and present for people of all ages.
Visitors will be able to experience firsthand how to cast a fishing rod, shoot a bow, meet representatives from many outdoors support organizations and much more! So, mark your calendars for this Saturday to attend the Wildlife Heritage & Outdoors Festival at St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge to explore the many exciting exhibits.
Yummy food will be for sale courtesy of the Wakulla High School Band, and live music will be provided by Hot Tamale.
Make sure to sign up at the information table for a chance to win a St. Marks Annual Pass, which will be given away at 2 p.m.
Remember, regular entrance fees apply and, due to the wild animal exhibits, we ask that you please leave your pets at home for this event! For information, call 850-925-6121.
