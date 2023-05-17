WHS seniors prepare for graduation

Wakulla High School graduating seniors will gather for the Baccalaureate ceremony on May 21 at WHS. This will be an opportunity for the soon-to-be grads to share time, reflecting and sharing messages of encouragement and inspiration.
Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Project Graduation will be held 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Wakulla Springs State Park. All graduating seniors are invited enjoy free food, swimming, games with a thousand dollars worth of prizes.
On May 25, families, friends and school board members will gather to watch the class of 2023 walk across the stage to accept their diplomas. WHS graduation takes place outside, at the J.D. Jones Stadium and will start at 8 p.m. The ceremony will be streamed live on Wakulla High School’s Facebook page.
