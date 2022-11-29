WHS Grad Spotlight: Stanley Linton wins Turkey Trot once again

Stanley Linton had a busy checklist in November.
Get married. Check.
Honeymoon in Switzerland and Italy. Check.
Represent the United States Navy. Check.
Win Turkey Trot. Again. Check.
Former Florida State University and Wakulla High School runner Linton earned the best time for the annual Turkey Trot 15K on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, in Southwood, with 47 minutes and 33 seconds.
“It’s the fifth time I’ve won Turkey Trot, but my third time winning the 15K,” Linton said. “I’ve run the race seven times and won the 10K twice.”
With more than 5,200 entries, Turkey Trot featured four races at one mile, 5K (3.1 miles), 10K (6.2 miles) and 15K (9.3 miles).
Stationed near Memphis with new bride Linsey and stepson Jameson, 7, Linton was in the area to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family in Wakulla. While Linsey served as photographer, Jameson ran in the one-mile category. The couple married earlier in November, and Linton has been training on hotel treadmills during their honeymoon. It has been a departure from his normal training schedule.
“I try to run twice a day, three to four times a week,” he said. “My training is usually the same year round. My week consists of two longer runs on Wednesday and Sunday, two harder workouts on Tuesday and Saturday, and easy jogging on the other days.
In addition to his goal of setting a new Turkey Trot 15K record in the future, Linton’s next race is the Houston Marathon in January. He hopes to qualify for the Olympic Trials by running under two hours and 18 minutes.
