There is no argument that football rules in the South. As the summer rolls along, we inch one day closer to the beginning of another football season. With any new season comes new expectations and challenges. The expectations for Wakulla High School’s football program are consistent each year: compete for a state championship. After a successful spring campaign with victories over Leon and Chiles, the War Eagles believe they have what it takes to make a deep playoff run and compete for a state championship.
The clear headline of the spring for Wakulla’s football team was the return of quarterback Haden Klees. Klees, a rising senior, broke his collarbone on Oct. 14 in the second quarter against Taylor County last season. In his play against Leon and Chiles on Apr. 24 in their spring game, Wakulla’s QB Haden Klees threw 4 touchdowns while rushing in another. “My collarbone feels great, I’m 100 percent ready to go,” Klees commented after the game.
This spring season also introduced us to some new faces on the War Eagle roster. Wakulla added two athletes to the team in rising senior Nehemiah Chandler and Devontae Roberts. Chandler, who scored a touchdown against Leon in the spring game, caught 10 passes for 141 yards, appearing in five games for Munroe. Roberts, who did not play this spring due to a knee injury, recorded 2 interceptions in seven games for Rickards.
While most teenagers are sleeping in and vacationing for the summer, Wakulla football is hard at work. Monday through Friday from 9:00-11:15 a.m., the War Eagles hold workouts at the school. The workout includes an hour of weightlifting and an hour of work on the field. “The goal is to keep the kids in tip-top shape to avoid future injuries,” Head Coach Scott Klees commented on the workouts. “We want our guys not only stronger but also more flexible and agile.” After an hour in the weight room, the players do conditioning on the field with the coaches. The health of his team is the key to success for Coach Klees this season. “We think if we can stay healthy and keep our guys healthy, we have a great chance to make a deep run this year.”
Twice a week in the evening, skill players (quarterback, running back, wide receiver, defensive back, linebackers) will compete in 7-on-7 against other schools in the area. The War Eagles have competed against Lincoln, NFC, and Rickards so far this summer in 7-on-7 competition. In 7-on-7, the players essentially play touch football without linemen or pads and helmets. “7-on-7 is very important because it allows you to try new coverages and gives the quarterback a chance to read coverages and work with receivers,” Coach Klees stated on the importance of 7-on-7. Wakulla looks to continue their successful summer as they prepare for the fall season.
Who to watch for in 2023:
Jeremiah Thomas – WR/DB
Look for Jeremiah Thomas to build on his impressive sophomore campaign from last season playing both ways. Thomas led the team with 73.9 yards per game, 8 total touchdowns, and 3 interceptions on the year. Jeremiah proved to be a viable second option in the passing game. His goal for the 2023 season is to “make 1st team All-Big Bend offense and defense.”
Bradley Kelly – RB
Meet your new running back, Bradley Kelly. While Kelly did not have huge numbers last year, he ran for 394 yards on 69 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. With Xavier Blake leading the rushing attack last season, Kelly did not see much time at running back. His performance against JPII last season earned him player of the game honors with 89 yards on 12 carries and 2 touchdowns. Bradley’s goal for the upcoming season is “to show my abilities the best I can and help these seniors win a state title.”
Haden Klees – QB
Haden was having an incredible season before the injury against Taylor County. Through 7 games in 2022, Klees had thrown for 1,948 yards with 20 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions. With the added weapons on offense, Haden could throw upwards of 2,500 yards this upcoming season. While his goal to win a state championship stays the same, Haden focuses on the legacy he is leaving behind. “I want to be known as a great person, not just a great football player ... it’s about how you treat others.”
