The following additional information comes from Jim McGraw at the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland Safe Boating group about inflatable PFDs
An automatically activated inflatable PFD is a wonderful thing. However, as a complex mechanical device, things can go wrong. If automatic inflation is Plan “A”… What are plans “B” and “C”?
There are THREE ways to inflate an automatically activated inflatable PFD:
Automatically, triggered by immersion.
Manually, triggered by pulling the handle.
By mouth, blowing air into the oral inflation tube.
Some experts advocate the idea that these PFDs are “manual with automatic back-up.” This approach sets the expectation in the user’s mind that they will pull the manual handle if they end up in the water, rather than waiting for the automatic inflation.
If you are in the water and automatic and manual inflation fail, oral inflation becomes Plan “C.” I suggest that you practice oral inflation while wearing the PFD.
Start this practice by reading and following the manufacturer’s instructions about oral inflation of your PFD. Typically, you will have to first release the bladder from its stowed position (releasing the hook-and-loop fasteners or the zipper) to access the oral inflation tube. You may have to remove the dust cap from the oral inflation tube in order to inflate the vest orally. It will likely take several breaths to inflate the bladder.
While a double failure of the inflation system is unlikely, knowing and practicing the oral inflation technique provides you another way to stay alive!
If you would like to learn more about vessel safety checks, please contact Steve Hults, Staff Officer for Vessel Examinations at steve.hults@uscgaux.net.
Thanks to Sherrie, we will always remember safe boating is no accident!
Please contact us for more information about our safe boating classes or learning more about getting involved in the Auxiliary, check out our website at www.uscgaux.net follow us on Facebook @Apalachee Bay Flotilla 12 or contact our Flotilla Commander Phil Hill at pnkkhill2000@yahoo.com.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For more information, please visit www.cgaux.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.