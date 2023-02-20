What do we have here?

Wakulla County is heavily wooded and has a large population of wildlife. Rabbits, ducks, deer, bear, alligators – and a fair population of Florida panthers. The first one I ever saw was in the winter of 1965, at St. Marks about a quarter mile from the lighthouse. A friend was with me and a bobcat crossed the road in front of us. He asked, “Is that a panther?”
Before I could answer, a panther crossed the road about 10 yards from where the bobcat had crossed. I replied, “No – that’s a panther.”
The FWC talks about and watches a number of them in South and Central Florida. About 75 or so. The FWC states there are a few in other counties, but very few. I believe there are a lot more here in North Florida then have been reported. I spoke with an FWC officer recently and told him of the panthers I’ve seen so many times in Gadsden County. He told me Gadsden and Jackson County have panthers. Then he mentioned Wakulla and Franklin County had their fair share. I in my lifetime in Florida I’ve seen 50 or more! I even found a den with kittens one day. I immediately vacated the area.
I spent a little over 12 years running a hunting guide service. We used Wakulla, Gadsden, Franklin and Leon Counties to take our clients to hunt. Hunters from Florida and several others as far off as Minnesota hired our service. We took out duck, quail, deer, turkey and hog hunts. Most of the hunters we took out were safe and knowledgeable, and they understood the outdoors and the challenge that hunting is hunting – not killing. We did our best to guide them to the game they wanted to hunt. I could tell you some stories that would make you laugh, like the man who said, “Call them back; I got more shells.” And some that would make you shake your head. But the one I’m going to tell you now will make you do both.
I took a man in his 50s from Tallahassee out quail hunting. It was a lovely day as it was cool and sunny. The dog I was using was a very experienced dog, and she had a good nose for quail. We were having a good morning, and he was getting some shooting. My dog went on point, but she backed up a little. As I eased up to check out the reason, I saw a large diamondback rattler coiled up in defense.
I call my dog to back up and told my hunter to be cautious. He mentioned to me he never saw one in the wild and asked if he could shoot it. I told him to shoot for the head, and he did. The snake rolled up into a ball and then flattened out. It was big. My hunter wanted to cut off the rattles. We got close and he grabbed the tail and started to cut when – bang – he got struck. Come to find out there was a smaller snake with the big one, and he was cutting the tail off the live one. He hollered and jumped back. The snake had hit his arm and it was starting to burn.
I had a short piece of rawhide in my jacket, and I made a quick tourniquet on his arm. Back in those days we didn’t have cellphones to call for help, so I got my truck to take him for help. I helped him into the truck and the venom was starting to take effect. He was losing consciousness and getting pale.
I got on the main road and stopped at the first house I came to. I asked the man at the house to call for help and tell them what happened. It wasn’t no time at all and an ambulance came and took him to TMH. As it turned out he was lucky; after several days in the hospital he pulled through. I checked on him through the staff there while he was there. Well several weeks went by and one night I was watching a TV show, and there was a knock on my door. I opened the door and there he was: He greeted me and handed me a shotgun, a box of shells and his small game jacket. He said, “I wont be needing these anymore. Thanks, Al!”
Well before I sign off I want to share a picture I got that was taken just south of Crawfordville this season. I got this from a friend whose granddad had it on his game camera.
