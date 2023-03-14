Spring officially starts Monday. And while my internal clock is not loving the recent time change, I do appreciate longer, warmer days, seeing amaryllis popping up in my yard, and watching azaleas go from buds that are just pops of color to profuse displays.
My favorite is a good old Formosa azalea with big magenta blossoms, but I’ve seen some bright pink azaleas recently that are very eye catching, like an over-the-top ruffled ball gown is alive and well and living in someone’s front yard.
A few years ago I got up early to go to the Birdsong plant sale near Thomasville, returning home with a native azalea. I love how their blossoms resemble frothy honeysuckle flowers. Sadly that one eventually fell to an overzealous lawnmower. But on the ride to work it’s always a treat for me when I can spot some off in the woods.
If some of your beloved spring bloomers have bit the dust, think of it as a chance for a fresh start for the new season. You can find some horticultural treasures at the next UF/IFAS Extension Master Gardener Plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1. If this one is anything like those I have been to elsewhere, it’s worth getting there on time – or maybe even a little early.
I was very fond of the red bottlebrush trees I bought at a master gardener plant sale when I lived in Crystal River, as well as an adorable little cypress tree.
For information about what plants will be available at the sale, call 850-926-3931, or email Wakulla County Master Gardeners at wakullamg@ifas.ufl.edu/.
