It is a tremendous honor for us to welcome all our students, staff, and faculty back to school on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. While 2022-23 presented challenges for many, we believe the staff of Wakulla County Schools served our students better than any school system across the state while transitioning out of the global pandemic. As usual, they stepped up to meet expectations. During a time where our world needs good news, the work and success of Wakulla County Schools’ students and staff are a source of pride for our entire county.
As we begin 2023-24, our goal is to use what we have learned through these past years and make sure our school system focuses on being better than ever. We certainly have the people in place to make this happen from our teaching staff and our food service workers, to our parents and community members. Ours deserve the best, and the studentbest they shall receive!
We look forward to a successful school year as we continue to take all reasonable measures to keep our students, staff and visitors safe. Wakulla County Schools put a special emphasis on safety, respect and responsibility while students move through our educational system.
For all students, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, is a half day. Bell schedules can be found on individual school websites. Our school calendar is located at wakullaschooldistrict.org, and ongoing updates and information can be found there throughout the year. Welcome back!
Robert Pearce is Superintendent of Wakulla County Schools.
