Wakulla Environmental Institute Director Bob Ballard was recently honored with an Eagle Award from Tallahassee Community College.
The person who nominated him said, “Bob is a visionary leader who has led WEI in starting the Oyster Aquaculture Industry in Florida. This has had a tremendous economic as well as environmental impact in this region and throughout Florida. Even though we are a small staff, every day Bob challenges us to continue to push the envelope. In the past few years, we have solidified three outstanding programs as innovations in entrepreneurship at WEI under his leadership. Bob’s vision of bringing together education, conservation, and recreation in a manner that stimulates economic development in an environmentally responsible way is being realized daily.”
In March, WEI was honored with the Exemplary Program Award for the Oyster Aquaculture Training Program at the National Council for Continuing Education and Training Annual Conference in Nashville.
When WEI established the training program in 2013, it was the first of its kind in Florida. Designed to support the region’s renowned oyster industry in the wake of its historic collapse, aquaculture is the number one source of seafood in the world. WEI has trained hundreds of students over the past decade, and students have gone on to create more than 300 new businesses and more than 1,000 new jobs statewide.
The latest evolution of the oyster aquaculture program provides training for farmers to produce their own oyster seed, which is a critical need. This innovation is expected to increase production from 20 million oysters per year to more than 100 million, bringing production back to pre-BP oil spill levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.