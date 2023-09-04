Wednesday, Sept. 6
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. weekly at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Rotary Club of Wakulla: Meets at 8:30 a.m. every Thursday at TCC Wakulla in Crawfordville.
Ask a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon weekly at the Wakulla County Extension Office, Room 2, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville. Wakulla Master Gardener volunteers answer questions about plant diseases and problems.
Alcoholics Anonymous: “Big Book” group meets at 6:30 p.m. weekly (closed meeting) at American Legion, 54 Ochlocknee St., Crawfordville. Call 850-445-5376.
Friday, Sept. 8
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Munroe V. Wakulla Football Game: 7 p.m. at Wakulla High School, 3237 Coastal Highway, Crawfordville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 8 p.m. every Friday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Unity in the Community event: Noon until 3 p.m. at the Wakulla County Community Center, 318 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville. Presented by Ecclesia Outreach Ministry & community partners to celebrate individuals, businesses, organizations, community leaders, public servants and groups who embody the Heart of Wakulla County.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Open Psychedelic Blues Jam with Cottonmouth Perry: 8 p.m. at Palaver Tree Theater, 59 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville. Enjoy original music and meditations based on interactions with YOU. $10 donations are suggested.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 10 a.m. (closed meeting) and 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Monday, Sept. 11
Alcoholics Anonymous: Women’s group meets at 6 p.m. and men’s group meets at 8 p.m. (closed meeting) every Monday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Celebrate Recovery: Meets at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, at Authentic Life Church, 824 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville. Large Group: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Small Group: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fellowship and snacks: 8:30 to 9 p.m.
Sopchoppy Community Dinner: Every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Towles House, 64 Winthrop Ave. It’s free and open to all, especially those living in, or visiting Sopchoppy.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays weekly, American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Bingo: Supporting the animal shelter, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Seineyard at Wildwood, 3870 Coastal Highway, Medart.
Looking Ahead at Saturday, Sept. 16:
Small Business Saturday – Cartoon Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hudson Park, 21 Ochlockonee Street, Crawfordville. Characters will be present for little ones to come meet and take photos with. Enjoy a free scavenger hunt and over 80 vendors.
WCHA Jackpot & Horse Show: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wakulla County Equestrian Center, 1757 Lawhon Mill Road, Crawfordville. Plan to renew your membership as this is the first show of the season.
