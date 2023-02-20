Wednesday, Feb. 22
Ash Wednesday
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Basic Yoga: Classes at 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays weekly, Crawfordville Community Center. $2. Bring a mat.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. weekly at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Rotary Club of Wakulla: Meets at 8:30 a.m. every Thursday at TCC Wakulla in Crawfordville.
Ask a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon weekly at the Wakulla County Extension Office, Room 2, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville. Wakulla Master Gardener volunteers answer questions about plant diseases and problems.
Alcoholics Anonymous: “Big Book” group meets at 6:30 p.m. weekly (closed meeting) at American Legion, 54 Ochlocknee St., Crawfordville. Call 850-445-5376.
Crawford Masonic Lodge No. 94: Meets at 7:30 p.m., second and fourth Thursdays monthly, at 50 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville.
Friday, Feb. 24
Pickle Ball: See Feb. 23.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 8 p.m. every Friday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376
Saturday, Feb. 25
Apalachicola National Forest Cleanup 2023, Wakulla County: 8 a.m. to noon, Wakulla Community Center, 318 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville. Safety meeting and sign-in starts at 8 a.m. Lunch follows the event. Pre-register at kwcb.org, or on the Keep Wakulla County Beautiful Facebook page. For information, call 850-745-7111, or email keepwakullabeautiful@gmail.com.
Intro to Tai Chi: See Feb. 22.
Car & Bike Show: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Spirit & Truth Christian Fellowship Church, 4390 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville. Free admission. Includes food and activities for kids. This is a show-and-tell event. For information, email gator7807@icloud.com
Panacea Mayhem Market Story Book Event: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Classic Customs, 56 Jer-Be-Lou Blvd., Panacea. Participating vendors will have free goodies for the kids. Characters will be there to take photos with children. More than 30 local vendors expected including artists, bakers, jelly makers, food trucks and more.
Alcoholics Anonymous: See Feb. 22.
Murder Mystery Dinner Show: “A Royal Wedding at Windex Castle,” starts at 6 p.m., Wakulla Moose Lodge, Panacea. Tickets are $45 each. Proceeds benefit Palaver Tree Theater and Wakulla High School’s drama club. The Allie Cats Band will perform after the show. For information/tickets, call Kay, 850-491-0721.
Sopchoppy Opry: Anna Wescoat & The All Girls Band, 7 p.m. in the historic Sopchoppy High School. Tickets are $15 each. For tickets and information, visit www. sopchoppyopry.com. 850-962-3711.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 10 a.m. (closed meeting) and 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Monday, Feb. 27
Sopchoppy Lions Club: Meets fourth Monday monthly, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Historic Sopchoppy High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.