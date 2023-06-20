Wednesday, June 21
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. weekly at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Thursday, June 22
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Rotary Club of Wakulla: Meets at 8:30 a.m. every Thursday at TCC Wakulla in Crawfordville.
Ask a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon weekly at the Wakulla County Extension Office, Room 2, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville. Wakulla Master Gardener volunteers answer questions about plant diseases and problems.
Veterans Meetup: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Thursday monthly at the Wakulla County Public Library. Inviting all veterans to join us for conversation, networking, and companionship. For info contact Roxann@wakullalibrary.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous: “Big Book” group meets at 6:30 p.m. weekly (closed meeting) at American Legion, 54 Ochlocknee St., Crawfordville. Call 850-445-5376.
Friday, June 23
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 8 p.m. every Friday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Saturday, June 24
Gage Pitman Memorial Rockin’ Reds Fishing Tournament: at 48 Mound Street, Panacea. The Rockin’ Reds Fishing Tournament is an annual tournament in honor of Gage Pitman, an avid angler who lost his life too soon. Funds raised from this tournament go to support the Gage Pitman Memorial Scholarship which is bestowed upon a resident of Panacea annually.
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Sunday, June 25
Gage Pitman Memorial Rockin’ Reds Fishing Tournament: See June 24.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 10 a.m. (closed meeting) and 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Monday, June 26
Basic Yoga: Classes at 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays weekly, Crawfordville Community Center. $2. Bring a mat.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Women’s group meets at 6 p.m. and men’s group meets at 8 p.m. (closed meeting) every Monday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Tuesday, June 27
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Sopchoppy Community Dinner: Every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Towles House, 64 Winthrop Ave. It’s free and open to all, especially those living in, or visiting Sopchoppy.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays weekly, American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Bingo: Supporting the animal shelter, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Seineyard at Wildwood, 3870 Coastal Highway, Medart.
Looking ahead at July 4
Sopchoppy 4th of July Celebration: Begins at 10 a.m. with Bill Stephens Americana Parade downtown. The Myron B. Hodge City Park will open at 11 a.m., and will be full of food, crafts, vendors, and music.
St. Marks Fireworks Display: At 8:45 p.m. in downtown St. Marks.
