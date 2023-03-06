Wednesday, March 8
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Basic Yoga: Classes at 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays weekly, Crawfordville Community Center. $2. Bring a mat.
Wakulla County Planning Commission Meeting: Starts at 5:30 p.m. in the commission chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. weekly at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Wakulla County Garden Club: Meets at noon to 1 p.m., second Wednesday monthly, at Wakulla County Library, 4330 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville. Each meeting has a presentation and/or workshop with finger food provided by the members. Please join in the fun and educational opportunities for learning how to garden in Wakulla soil.
Thursday, March 9
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Rotary Club of Wakulla: Meets at 8:30 a.m. every Thursday at TCC Wakulla in Crawfordville.
Ask a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon weekly at the Wakulla County Extension Office, Room 2, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville. Wakulla Master Gardener volunteers answer questions about plant diseases and problems.
St. Marks City Commission: CRA meets at 5:55 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 6 p.m., St. Marks City Hall, 788 Port Leon Drive, St. Marks.
Alcoholics Anonymous: “Big Book” group meets at 6:30 p.m. weekly (closed meeting) at American Legion, 54 Ochlocknee St., Crawfordville. Call 850-445-5376.
Crawford Masonic Lodge No. 94: meets second and fourth Thursdays monthly at 7:30 p.m. at 50 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville.
Friday, March 10
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 8 p.m. every Friday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Saturday, March 11
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Small Business Saturday St. Patrick’s Event and Free Scavenger Hunt: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Azalea Park, Crawfordville. Includes arts and crafts vendors, baked goods, food trucks, and a scavenger hunt for kids.
Sopchoppy Community Market: Second Saturday monthly at the Sopchoppy Depot Park. For information, call Winky Jenkins-Rice at 850-294-9601, or Nancy Paul, 864-483-6862.
Wakulla Wonderful: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Wakulla County Courthouse. This celebration of Wakulla County history is presented by Wakulla 4-H.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Sunday, March 12
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 10 a.m. (closed meeting) and 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Monday, March 13
County Planning Commission: Meets at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville.
Wakulla County Fire Cadets: Meet 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays weekly, 2 Oak St., WCFR Training Grounds. This year-round program offers training in fire, emergency medicine and professional development. Cadets gain hands-on experience working with Wakulla Cunty Fire Rescue. this program is open to high-school students age 14 to 19. For information, call 850-745-8698, or email cadets@mywakulla.com.
Sopchoppy City Council: Meets at 6:30 p.m., the second Monday monthly, at Sopchoppy City Hall.
Tuesday, March 14
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Sopchoppy Community Dinner: Every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Towles House, 64 Winthrop Ave. It’s free and open to all, especially those living in, or visiting Sopchoppy.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays weekly, American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Bingo: Supporting the animal shelter, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Seineyard at Wildwood, 3870 Coastal Highway, Medart.
