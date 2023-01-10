Wednesday, Jan. 11
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Wakulla County Garden Club: Meets at noon to 1 p.m., second Wednesday monthly, at Wakulla County Library, 4330 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville. Each meeting has a presentation and/or workshop with finger food provided by the members. Please join in the fun and educational opportunities for learning how to garden in Wakulla soil.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. weekly at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Code Enforcement Board Meeting: 5:30 p.m. in the commission chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Rotary Club of Wakulla: Meets at 8:30 a.m. every Thursday at TCC Wakulla in Crawfordville.
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Hwy., Crawfordville. $2.
Ask a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon weekly at the Wakulla County Extension Office, Room 2, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville. Wakulla Master Gardener volunteers answer questions about plant diseases and problems.
Sopchoppy Depot Committee: Meetings are second Thursday monthly, 4:30 p.m. at the depot, 34 Railroad Ave., Sopchoppy.
St. Marks City Commission: Regular commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. at city hall, 788 Port Leon Drive, St. Marks.
Alcoholics Anonymous: “Big Book” group meets at 6:30 p.m. weekly (closed meeting) at American Legion, 54 Ochlocknee St., Crawfordville. Call 850-445-5376.
Crawford Masonic Lodge No. 94: Meets second and fourth Thursdays monthly at 7:30 p.m. at 50 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville.
Friday, Jan. 13
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Hwy., Crawfordville. $2.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 8 p.m. every Friday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Big Bend Fellowship of Christian Firefighters Chapter: Meets 7:30 to 9 a.m. the third Sunday monthly at the Community Center for free breakfast and fellowship open to all emergency responders.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 10 a.m. (closed meeting) and 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Monday, Jan. 16
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Breakfast in the Park: Starts at 9 a.m. at Azalea Park in Crawfordville. Come join the Wakulla County Christian Coalition celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Women’s group meets at 6 p.m. and men’s group meets at 8 p.m. (closed meeting) every Monday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
American Legion Post 114: Meets at 6:30 p.m., third Monday monthly, Wakulla Library, 4330 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Hwy., Crawfordville. $2.
Wakulla County Commission Regular Board Meeting: Starts at 5 p.m. in the commission chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville.
Sopchoppy Community Dinner: Every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Towles House, 64 Winthrop Ave. It’s free and open to all, especially those living in, or visiting Sopchoppy.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays weekly, American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Bingo: Supporting the animal shelter, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Seineyard at Wildwood, 3870 Coastal Highway, Medart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.