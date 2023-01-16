Wednesday, Jan. 18
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. weekly at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Rotary Club of Wakulla: Meets at 8:30 a.m. every Thursday at TCC Wakulla in Crawfordville.
Ask a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon weekly at the Wakulla County Extension Office, Room 2, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville. Wakulla Master Gardener volunteers answer questions about plant diseases and problems.
Veterans Meetup: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Thursday monthly at the Wakulla County Public Library. Inviting all veterans to join us for conversation, networking, and companionship. For info contact Roxann@wakullalibrary. org.
Wakulla Coastal Optimist Club: Meets at noon first and third Thursdays monthly, at Myra Jean’s Restaurant in Crawfordville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: “Big Book” group meets at 6:30 p.m. weekly (closed meeting) at American Legion, 54 Ochlocknee St., Crawfordville. Call 850-445-5376.
Wakulla County Cancer Support Group: Meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday monthly in the Education Center of the Crawfordville United Methodist Church. This group meeting is for men and women, regardless of the type of cancer. Spouses, Caregivers and Friends are welcome. 850-926-6050.
Friday, Jan. 20
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 8 p.m. every Friday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to noon first Saturday monthly, Panacea Community Garden and Firehouse in Panacea.
Country Markets in Carrabelle: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays monthly, Lighthouse Park, 1975 Highway 98 W., Carrabelle. The Market is actively recruiting new and returning vendors. Vendors may sign up at any time. The cost to be a vendor is $10 a market. For information, contact 850- 697-2732, carrabelle lighthouse@gmail.com or www.crookedriverlighthouse.com.
Arbor Day Celebration: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Extension Office, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville. Trees available in this year’s giveaway include: Parsley Haw, Arrowwood Viburnum, Hop Tree, Yellow Poplar, Red Maple, Sand Live Oak, Overcup Oak, Dahoon Holly, Chinquapin, and more. Limit two trees per vehicle. This event is rain-or-shine. Sponsored by the Iris Garden Club of Wakulla, since 2005, the club has provided more than 1,000 free trees to Wakulla County residents at these annual giveaways.
Small Business Saturday of Wakulla Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Azalea Park in Crawfordville. Free Scavenger Hunt for the kids. Browse and shop a variety of local small businesses, crafters, artists, bakers and much more. Be sure to check out the local kid entrepreneurs, too! Grab a bite to eat from local food trucks. Don’t forget to take your picture at our free Instant Memories photo area.
Wakulla County Horseman’s Association: Exhibitions start at 11 a.m.; jackpot begins at noon at Wakulla County Equestrian Park, 1757 Lawhon Mill Road, Crawfordville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 10 a.m. (closed meeting) and 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Monday, Jan. 23
Sopchoppy Lions Club: Meets fourth Monday monthly, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Historic Sopchoppy High School.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Wakulla Launch Join the Village!: 6:30 p.m., Wakulla County Community Center, 318 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville. This event by Safe Families for Children North Florida will provide information about how you and your church can join the village of faith working together to be agents of change.
