Wednesday, June 7
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. weekly at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Thursday, June 8
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Rotary Club of Wakulla: Meets at 8:30 a.m. every Thursday at TCC Wakulla in Crawfordville.
Ask a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon weekly at the Wakulla County Extension Office, Room 2, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville. Volunteers answer questions about plant diseases and problems.
Small Business Saturday Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce and the community will gather from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Azalea Park for the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Small Business Saturday of Wakulla.
St. Marks City Commission: CRA meets at 5:55 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 6 p.m., St. Marks City Hall, 788 Port Leon Drive, St. Marks.
Alcoholics Anonymous: “Big Book” group meets at 6:30 p.m. weekly (closed meeting) at American Legion, 54 Ochlocknee St., Crawfordville. Call 850-445-5376.
Crawford Masonic Lodge No. 94: meets second and fourth Thursdays monthly at 7:30 p.m. at 50 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville.
Friday, June 9
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 8 p.m. every Friday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Saturday, June 10
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Meet and Greet the Critters of the Florida Wild Mammal Association: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 30 Old Palmetto Path, St. Marks. Meet Penelope the Skunk, Doofy and Pelican, Moonlight the Owl, and Echo the Turtle. Enjoy family fun, a photo Op with the critters, a bouncy house, food concessions, and more. $10 entry fee at the door. All proceeds go to the Florida Wild Mammal Association for the care of orphaned and injured animals.
Sopchoppy Community Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the second Saturday monthly at the Sopchoppy Depot Park. For information, call Winky Jenkins-Rice at 850-294-9601, or Nancy Paul, 864-483-6862.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
The Wakulla High School Class of 2003 20th Reunion: At 6 p.m. at Wakulla Springs. There will be a family-friendly picnic during the day and an adults-only dinner on the terrace, with dinner, dancing, and music by DJ Bragg. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/WHS2003 or email wakulla 2003@gmail.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Wakulla United Futbol Club Soccer Team Selection: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Medart Recreation Park. Tryouts are open for ages 2009-2015. You must attend at least one evaluation for team placement. Select teams will travel to games in Tallahassee, Thomasville, Dothan and Bainbridge and attend at least two tournaments this season. Players must be registered to attend evaluations.
Salvation Army of Tallahassee 3rd Annual Saltwater Slam Fishing Tournament and Fundraiser: At Shields Marina in St. Marks. For questions, please contact Brittany Christie at 850.222.0304
Sunday, June 11
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 10 a.m. (closed meeting) and 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Monday, June 12
County Planning Commission: Meets at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville.
Sopchoppy City Council: Meets at 6:30 p.m., the second Monday monthly, at Sopchoppy City Hall.
Tuesday, June 13
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Sopchoppy Community Dinner: Every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Towles House, 64 Winthrop Ave. It’s free and open to all, especially those living in, or visiting Sopchoppy.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays weekly, American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Bingo: Supporting the animal shelter, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Seineyard at Wildwood, 3870 Coastal Highway, Medart.
