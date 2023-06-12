Wednesday, June 14
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Big Bend Hospice Father’s Day Remembrance Service: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at BBH Dozer House Great Room and Garden, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, Tallahassee. To RSVP and for more information, contact James Smith at 850-878-5310 or jrsmith@bigbendhospice.org
Community Forum on Springs Protection Ordinance: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wakulla Environmental Institute, 170 Preservation Way, Crawfordville. The Wakulla Spring Alliance, Clean Water Wakulla and Friends of Wakulla Springs invite all citizens to attend.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. weekly at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Thursday, June 15
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Rotary Club of Wakulla: Meets at 8:30 a.m. every Thursday at TCC Wakulla in Crawfordville.
Ask a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon weekly at the Wakulla County Extension Office, Room 2, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville. Wakulla Master Gardener volunteers answer questions about plant diseases and problems.
Veterans Meetup: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Thursday monthly at the Wakulla County Public Library. Inviting all veterans to join us for conversation, networking, and companionship. For info contact Roxann@wakullalibrary.org.
Wakulla Coastal Optimist Club: Meets at noon first and third Thursdays monthly, at Myra Jean’s Restaurant in Crawfordville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: “Big Book” group meets at 6:30 p.m. weekly (closed meeting) at American Legion, 54 Ochlocknee St., Crawfordville. Call 850-445-5376.
Wakulla County Cancer Support Group: Meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday monthly in the Education Center of the Crawfordville United Methodist Church. This group meeting is for men and women, regardless of the type of cancer. Spouses, Caregivers and Friends are welcome. 850-926- 6050.
Friday, June 16
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 8 p.m. every Friday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Saturday, June 17
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Country Markets in Carrabelle: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays monthly, Lighthouse Park, 1975 highway 98 W., Carrabelle. The Market is actively recruiting new and returning vendors. Vendors may sign up at any time. The cost to be a vendor is $10 a market. For information, contact 850-697-2732, carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com or www.crookedriverlighthouse.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Sunday, June 18
Big Bend Fellowship of Christian Firefighters Chapter: Meets 7:30 to 9 a.m. the third Sunday monthly at the Community Center for free breakfast and fellowship open to all emergency responders.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 10 a.m. (closed meeting) and 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Monday, June 19
Basic Yoga: Classes at 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays weekly, Crawfordville Community Center. $2. Bring a mat.
American Legion Post 114: Meets at 6:30 p.m., third Monday monthly, Wakulla Library, 4330 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Women’s group meets at 6 p.m. and men’s group meets at 8 p.m. (closed meeting) every Monday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Wakulla County Commission Regular Board Meeting: Starts at 5 p.m. in the commission chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville.
Tuesday, June 20
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Wakulla Republican Women’s Club Federated Meeting: 5:30 p.m. at the Wakulla County Public Library.
Crawfordville Lion Club: Meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays monthly at Myra Jean’s.
Sopchoppy Community Dinner: Every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Towles House, 64 Winthrop Ave. It’s free and open to all, especially those living in, or visiting Sopchoppy.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays weekly, American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Bingo: Supporting the animal shelter, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Seineyard at Wildwood, 3870 Coastal Highway, Medart.
Looking ahead: Saturday, June 24
Paul Hoover Memorial 5K and one-mile fun run: 8 a.m. at Wakulla Springs State Park. Support the WHS Cross Country team and honor the memory of Coach Hoover. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paul-hoover-memorial-freedom -run-5k-extra-mile-runwalk-2023 -tickets-584951665177
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.