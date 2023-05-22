Wednesday, May 24
Intro to Tai Chi: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at Wakulla County Community Center. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Alcoholics Anonymous: noon and 6:30 p.m. weekly at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Thursday, May 25
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Rotary Club of Wakulla: Meets at 8:30 a.m. every Thursday at TCC Wakulla in Crawfordville.
Ask a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon weekly at the Wakulla County Extension Office, Room 2, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville. Volunteers answer questions about plant diseases and problems.
Alcoholics Anonymous: “Big Book” group meets at 6:30 p.m. weekly (closed meeting) at American Legion, 54 Ochlocknee St., Crawfordville. Call 850-445-5376.
Wakulla High School Graduation: 8 p.m. at J.D. Jones Stadium at 3237 Coastal Highway, Crawfordville.
Emancipation Days 2023: Men’s Discussion led by Pastor Damon Rich and Donald Gavin. 6:30 p.m. at Palaver Tree Theater, 59 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville.
Friday, May 26
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 8 p.m. every Friday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Emancipation Days 2023: Sit in Outside Movie (movie TBA). 7:45 p.m. at Palaver Tree Theater, 59 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville.
Saturday, May 27
Alcoholics Anonymous: At noon and 6:30 p.m. at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Emancipation Days 2023: Community Yard Sale. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Palaver Tree Theater, 59 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville.
St. Marks Community Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 815 Port Leon Drive, St. Marks. Explore local crafters, artisans, and gardeners.
Panacea Mayhem Market Fairy Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Classic Customs, 56 Jer-Be-Lou Blvd, Panacea. Dress your littles up in their fairy best costumes, enjoy local vendors and food trucks.
Cornhole Tournament: At 1 p.m. at 3Y Ranch, 195 Harvey-Young Farm Road. Benefitting the Wakulla Youth Baseball Cal Ripken All Stars.
Sunday, May 28
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 10 a.m. (closed meeting) and 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Beach Yoga: 8 a.m. at Shell Point Beach, 117 Beaty Taff Drive, Crawfordville. All levels and ages are welcome. Donations accepted.
Monday, May 29
Alcoholics Anonymous: Women’s group meets at 6 p.m. and men’s group meets at 8 p.m. (closed meeting) every Monday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Wakulla County Memorial Day Ceremony: Starts at 10 a.m. on the grounds of the Wakulla County Courthouse. This year’s ceremony will include Keynote Speaker Commissioner Quincee Messersmith and the Wakulla Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #4538, who will perform the laying of the wreath.
First Annual Memorial Day Community Celebration: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 475 Arran Road, Crawfordville. Honor the service of our military heroes. There will be a cake walk, silent auction, food, music, games, door prizes, a bounce house and more. All funds raised will go to repairs and renovations to our VFW Post 4538.
Tuesday, May 30
Sopchoppy Community Dinner: Every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Towles House, 64 Winthrop Ave. It’s free and open to all, especially those living in, or visiting Sopchoppy.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays weekly, American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Bingo: Supporting the animal shelter, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Seineyard at Wildwood, 3870 Coastal Highway, Medart.
Looking ahead at Thursday, June 1
Emancipation Days 2023: Women’s Discussion led by Jenny V. Jones and Tameka Rich. 6:30 p.m. at Palaver Tree Theater, 59 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville.
Friday, June 2
Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, Monsters of The Deep: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 222 Clark Drive, Panacea.
Saturday, June 10
The Wakulla High School Class of 2003 20th Reunion: At 6 p.m. at Wakulla Springs. There will be a family-friendly picnic during the day and an adults-only dinner on the Terrace with dinner, dancing, and music by DJ Bragg. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/WHS2003 or email wakulla 2003@gmail.com for information and to buy tickets.
