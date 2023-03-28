Wednesday, March 29
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. weekly at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Thursday, March 30
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Rotary Club of Wakulla: Meets at 8:30 a.m. every Thursday at TCC Wakulla in Crawfordville.
Ask a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon weekly at the Wakulla County Extension Office, Room 2, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville. Wakulla Master Gardener volunteers answer questions about plant diseases and problems.
Alcoholics Anonymous: “Big Book” group meets at 6:30 p.m. weekly (closed meeting) at American Legion, 54 Ochlocknee St., Crawfordville. Call 850-445-5376.
Friday, March 31
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 8 p.m. every Friday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Saturday, April 1
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to noon first Saturday monthly, Panacea Community Garden and Firehouse in Panacea.
Country Markets in Carrabelle: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays monthly, Lighthouse Park, 1975 Highway 98 W., Carrabelle. The Market is actively recruiting new and returning vendors. Vendors may sign up at any time. The cost to be a vendor is $10 a market. For information, contact 850-697-2732, carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com or www.crookedriver lighthouse.com.
12th annual Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce Low Country Boil: 5:30 to 10 p.m., 3Y Ranch, 195 Harvey Young Farm Road, Crawfordville. Highlights include live music, cash bar, traditional seafood boil and plenty of time for socializing. For ticket availability, call 850-926-1848.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Sunday, April 2
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 10 a.m. (closed meeting) and 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Monday, April 3
Alcoholics Anonymous: Women’s group meets at 6 p.m. and men’s group meets at 8 p.m. (closed meeting) every Monday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Tuesday, April 4
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Wakulla County Commission Regular Board Meeting: Starts at 5 p.m. in the commission chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville.
Crawfordville Lion Club: Meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays monthly at Myra Jean’s.
Wakulla Shrine Club: Meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday monthly for dinner, followed by meeting at 7 p.m. at 4141 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville.
Sopchoppy Community Dinner: Every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Towles House, 64 Winthrop Ave. It’s free and open to all, especially those living in, or visiting Sopchoppy.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays weekly, American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Bingo: Supporting the animal shelter, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Seineyard at Wildwood, 3870 Coastal Highway, Medart.
Looking ahead Friday, April 7
Good Friday
Saturday, April 8
21st annual Sopchoppy Worm Gruntin’ Festival: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., downtown Sopchoppy. Wiggle Worm Fun Run registration starts at 7 a.m., festival ends at 9 p.m. after the Worm Grunter’s Ball. Festival admission is $1 per person; children younger than 12 admitted free.
Sunday, April 9
Easter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.