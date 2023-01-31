Wednesday, Feb. 1
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Basic Yoga: Classes at 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays weekly, Crawfordville Community Center. $2. Bring a mat.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. weekly at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Rotary Club of Wakulla: Meets at 8:30 a.m. every Thursday at TCC Wakulla in Crawfordville.
Pickle Ball: Weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. Also Friday and Tuesday mornings. $2.
Ask a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon weekly at the Wakulla County Extension Office, Room 2, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville. Wakulla Master Gardener volunteers answer questions about plant diseases and problems.
Wakulla Coastal Optimist Club: Meets at noon first and third Thursdays monthly, at Myra Jean’s Restaurant in Crawfordville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: “Big Book” group meets at 6:30 p.m. weekly (closed meeting) at American Legion, 54 Ochlocknee St., Crawfordville. Call 850-445-5376.
Friday, Feb. 3
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 8 p.m. every Friday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Antique Auto-Motorcycle Swap-Meet: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sherlock Springs, 2335 Bloxham Cutoff Road, Crawfordville. Benefits Vietnam Veterans of America Big Bend Chapter # 96. For information, call Joe, 850-232-2587; or Rick, 850-545-1811. No pets or alcoholic beverages permitted on the grounds.
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to noon first Saturday monthly, Panacea Community Garden and Firehouse in Panacea.
Country Markets in Carrabelle: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays monthly, Lighthouse Park, 1975 Highway 98 W., Carrabelle. The Market is actively recruiting new and returning vendors. Vendors may sign up at any time. The cost to be a vendor is $10 a market. For information, contact 850-697-2732, carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com or www.crookedriverlighthouse.com.
Seat at the Table: 3 p.m., Palaver Tree Theater, Crawfordville. Program includes a free screening of “Till,” followed by group discussion. Space is limited, so eserve your spot by emailing palavertreetheater@gmail.com. Seat the the Table events are intended as a time to break bread, meet neighbors, and discuss concerns affecting people of color in the county. All are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Sunday, Feb. 5
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 10 a.m. (closed meeting) and 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Monday, Feb. 6
Basic Yoga: Classes at 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays weekly, Crawfordville Community Center. $2. Bring a mat.
Wakulla County Commission: Meets at 5 p.m. in the commission chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Women’s group meets at 6 p.m. and men’s group meets at 8 p.m. (closed meeting) every Monday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Crawfordville Lion Club: Meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays monthly at Myra Jean’s.
Wakulla Shrine Club: Meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday monthly for dinner, followed by meeting at 7 p.m. at 4141 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville.
Sopchoppy Community Dinner: Every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Towles House, 64 Winthrop Ave. It’s free and open to all, especially those living in, or visiting Sopchoppy.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays weekly, American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Bingo: Supporting the animal shelter, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Seineyard at Wildwood, 3870 Coastal Highway, Medart.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Wakulla County Garden Club: Meets at noon to 1 p.m., second Wednesday monthly, at Wakulla County Library, 4330 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville. Each meeting has a presentation and/or workshop with finger food provided by the members. Please join in the fun and educational opportunities for learning how to garden in Wakulla soil.
