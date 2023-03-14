Wednesday, March 15
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
March Cake Raffle: Starts at 10 a.m., Wakulla Senior Center, Crawfordville.
Basic Yoga: Classes at 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays weekly, Crawfordville Community Center. $2. Bring a mat.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. weekly at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Thursday, March 16
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Rotary Club of Wakulla: Meets at 8:30 a.m. every Thursday at TCC Wakulla in Crawfordville.
Ask a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon weekly at the Wakulla County Extension Office, Room 2, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville. Wakulla Master Gardener volunteers answer questions about plant diseases and problems.
Veterans Meetup: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Thursday monthly at the Wakulla County Public Library. Inviting all veterans to join us for conversation, networking, and companionship. For info contact Roxann@wakullalibrary.org.
Wakulla Coastal Optimist Club: Meets at noon first and third Thursdays monthly, at Myra Jean’s Restaurant in Crawfordville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: “Big Book” group meets at 6:30 p.m. weekly (closed meeting) at American Legion, 54 Ochlocknee St., Crawfordville. Call 850-445-5376.
Wakulla County Cancer Support Group: Meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday monthly in the Education Center of the Crawfordville United Methodist Church. This group meeting is for men and women, regardless of the type of cancer. Spouses, Caregivers and Friends are welcome. 850-926- 6050.
Friday, March 17
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Wakulla Middle School Spring Festival: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Includes silent auction, music, carnival games, bingo, cake walk. Wristbands are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and include unlimited carnival games, one game of bingo, one obstacle course run, one win at the cake walk. Food and extra tickets sold separately.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 8 p.m. every Friday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Saturday, March 18
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Country Markets in Carrabelle: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays monthly, Lighthouse Park, 1975 highway 98 W., Carrabelle. The Market is actively recruiting new and returning vendors. Vendors may sign up at any time. The cost to be a vendor is $10 a market. For information, contact 850-697-2732, carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com or www.crookedriverlighthouse.com.
St. Patrick’s Celebration: Parade starts at 10 a.m. heading south on Crawfordville Highway in front of Azalea and Hudson parks. Celebration including vendors will be in Azalea Park. This event is sponsored by the Crawfordville Lions Club.
Wakulla County Horseman’s Association Jackpot and Horse Show: Exhibitions start at 11 a.m., Jackpot at noon, club classes will follow at Wakulla County Equestrian Center, 1757 Lawhon Mill Road, Sopchoppy. Concessions by Bigguns Snak Shack. All dogs must be on leashes. Competitors under 16 must wear a helmet.
Fifth annual Jubel Bissonnette Memorial Poker Run: Starts at 11:30 a.m. with first stop at Dux. Additional stops at Ouzts in Newport, Cooter Stew in St. Marks, Hobbit Southside, returning to Wakulla Free Riders Clubhouse, 45 Allen Harvey Road in Crawfordville, for dinner at 5 p.m. Poker run is $10 per hand and cards can be purchased at each stop or the clubhouse. Prizes include $100 for best hand, $25 for worst hand. Proceeds benefit Big Bend Hospice. For information, call Bryan, 850-694-2789; or Sandy, 850-510-8942.
Healthy Dreamers of Wakulla: 3 p.m., Palaver Tree Theater, 59 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville. Topic is “The Green Connection,” a discussion about green foods and their benefits. Also Women’s History Month discussion on women who have health-related businesses in our area.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Sunday, March 19
Big Bend Fellowship of Christian Firefighters Chapter: Meets 7:30 to 9 a.m. the third Sunday monthly at the Community Center for free breakfast and fellowship open to all emergency responders.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 10 a.m. (closed meeting) and 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Monday, March 20
Basic Yoga: Classes at 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays weekly, Crawfordville Community Center. $2. Bring a mat.
American Legion Post 114: Meets at 6:30 p.m., third Monday monthly, Wakulla Library, 4330 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Women’s group meets at 6 p.m. and men’s group meets at 8 p.m. (closed meeting) every Monday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Wakulla County Commission Regular Board Meeting: Starts at 5 p.m. in the commission chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville.
Tuesday, March 21
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Crawfordville Lion Club: Meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays monthly at Myra Jean’s.
Sarracenia Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society: Monthly meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Wakulla County Public Library. Wakulla County Commissioner Chuck Hess will speak on “Ecology of Northern Florida Forests.” He is a forest management scientist. A Zoom link for the presentation will be available. Request it at Sarracenia.nps@gmail.com.
Sopchoppy Community Dinner: Every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Towles House, 64 Winthrop Ave. It’s free and open to all, especially those living in, or visiting Sopchoppy.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays weekly, American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Bingo: Supporting the animal shelter, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Seineyard at Wildwood, 3870 Coastal Highway, Medart.
