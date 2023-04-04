Wednesday, April 5
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. weekly at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Thursday, April 6
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Rotary Club of Wakulla: Meets at 8:30 a.m. every Thursday at TCC Wakulla in Crawfordville.
Ask a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon weekly at the Wakulla County Extension Office, Room 2, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville. Wakulla Master Gardener volunteers answer questions about plant diseases and problems.
Wakulla Coastal Optimist Club: Meets at noon first and third Thursdays monthly, at Myra Jean’s Restaurant in Crawfordville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: “Big Book” group meets at 6:30 p.m. weekly (closed meeting) at American Legion, 54 Ochlocknee St., Crawfordville. Call 850-445-5376.
Friday, April 7
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 8 p.m. every Friday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Saturday, April 8
21st annual Sopchoppy Worm Gruntin’ Festival: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., downtown Sopchoppy. Wiggle Worm Fun Run registration starts at 7 a.m., festival ends at 9 p.m. after the Worm Grunter’s Ball. Festival admission is $1 per person; children younger than 12 admitted free.
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Sunday, April 9
Easter
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 10 a.m. (closed meeting) and 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Monday, April 10
Alcoholics Anonymous: Women’s group meets at 6 p.m. and men’s group meets at 8 p.m. (closed meeting) every Monday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
County Planning Commission: Meets at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville.
Wakulla County Fire Cadets: 6 to 9 p.m., Wakulla County Fire Rescue Training Grounds, 2 Oak St., Crawfordville. This year-round program offers training in fire, emergency medicine and professional development. Cadets will gain valuable hands-on experience working with Wakulla County Fire Rescue. This program is open to high-school students ages 14 to 19. Those interested in participating are encouraged to attend a training to learn more about the opportunities available. For information, call 850-745-8698, or email cadets@mywakulla.com.
Sopchoppy City Council: Meets at 6:30 p.m., the second Monday monthly, at Sopchoppy City Hall.
Tuesday, April 11
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Sopchoppy Community Dinner: Every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Towles House, 64 Winthrop Ave. It’s free and open to all, especially those living in, or visiting Sopchoppy.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays weekly, American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Bingo: Supporting the animal shelter, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Seineyard at Wildwood, 3870 Coastal Highway, Medart.
Wednesday, April 12
Wakulla County Garden Club: Meets at noon to 1 p.m., second Wednesday monthly, at Wakulla County Library, 4330 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville. Each meeting has a presentation and/or workshop with finger food provided by the members. Please join in the fun and educational opportunities for learning how to garden in Wakulla soil.
