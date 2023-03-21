Wednesday, March 22
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. weekly at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Thursday, March 23
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Rotary Club of Wakulla: Meets at 8:30 a.m. every Thursday at TCC Wakulla in Crawfordville.
Ask a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon weekly at the Wakulla County Extension Office, Room 2, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville. Wakulla Master Gardener volunteers answer questions about plant diseases and problems.
Alcoholics Anonymous: “Big Book” group meets at 6:30 p.m. weekly (closed meeting) at American Legion, 54 Ochlocknee St., Crawfordville. Call 850-445-5376.
Crawford Masonic Lodge No. 94: Meets second and fourth Thursdays monthly at 7:30 p.m. at 50 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville.
Friday, March 24
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 8 p.m. every Friday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Saturday, March 25
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
2023 Panacea Beer and Oyster Festival: Noon to 4 p.m. Woolley Park, 48 Mount St., Panacea. Live entertainment from JC the Backscratchers, 1 to 4 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Sopchoppy Opry: Wayne Martin & Country Gold, 7 p.m. in the historic Sopchoppy High School. Tickets are $15 each. For tickets and information, visit www. sopchoppyopry.com. 850-962-3711.
Sunday, March 26
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 10 a.m. (closed meeting) and 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Monday, March 27
Wakulla County Fire Cadets: Meet 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, 2 Oak st., WCFR training grounds. Year-round programs offers training in fire, emergency medicine and professional development. Cadets gain valuable hands-on experience working with Wakulla County Fire Rescue. This program is open to high school students ages 14 to 19. For information, call 850-745-8698, or email cadets@mywakulla.com.
Sopchoppy Lions Club: Meets fourth Monday monthly, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Historic Sopchoppy High School.
Tuesday, March 28
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Sopchoppy Community Dinner: Every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Towles House, 64 Winthrop Ave. It’s free and open to all, especially those living in, or visiting Sopchoppy.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays weekly, American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Bingo: Supporting the animal shelter, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Seineyard at Wildwood, 3870 Coastal Highway, Medart.
