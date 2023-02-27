Thursday, March 2
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Hwy., Crawfordville. $2.
Rotary Club of Wakulla: Meets at 8:30 a.m. every Thursday at TCC Wakulla in Crawfordville.
Ask a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon weekly at the Wakulla County Extension Office, Room 2, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville. Wakulla Master Gardener volunteers answer questions about plant diseases and problems.
Wakulla Coastal Optimist Club: Meets at noon first and third Thursdays monthly, at Myra Jean’s Restaurant in Crawfordville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: “Big Book” group meets at 6:30 p.m. weekly (closed meeting) at American Legion, 54 Ochlocknee St., Crawfordville. Call 850-445-5376.
Friday, March 3
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Hwy., Crawfordville. $2.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 8 p.m. every Friday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Riversink Elementary School Fundraiser Photos & Carnival: 5 to 8 p.m., Riversink Elementary School.
Saturday, March 4
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to noon first Saturday monthly, Panacea Community Garden and Firehouse in Panacea.
Country Markets in Carrabelle: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays monthly, Lighthouse Park, 1975 Hwy. 98 W., Carrabelle. The Market is actively recruiting new and returning vendors. Vendors may sign up at any time. The cost to be a vendor is $10 a market. For information, contact 850-697-2732, email carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com or www.crookedriver lighthouse.com.
Panacea Mayhem Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 56 Jer-Be-Lou Blvd., Panacea. Vendors include local artists, bakers, food trucks and more.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
The Pine Tree Church Music Festival: 2 to 10 p.m., Palaver Tree Theater, 59 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville. Admission is $10 per person, age 16 and younger admitted free. Lineup includes The Dusty Gravelers, Cotton Mouth Perry, Due, Justin Bullock and Scott Buchanan with Nite Owl Wild People. For information and tickets, visit www.palavertreetheater.org/. Other highlights include food trucks, vendor booths and outdoor activities. This is a Dirt Covered Productions event.
Sunday, March 5
St. Marks Duathlon: 8 a.m. to noon, St. Marks Trail. Races available include the Duathlon, Relay Duathlon, and Fat Tire Duathlon. Register online at: www.trisignup.com/Race/FL/SaintMarks/TheStMarks Duathlon/.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 10 a.m. (closed meeting) and 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Monday, March 6
Basic Yoga: Classes at 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays weekly, Crawfordville Community Center. $2. Bring a mat.
Wakulla County Commission Regular Board Meeting: Starts at 5 p.m. in the commission chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Women’s group meets at 6 p.m. and men’s group meets at 8 p.m. (closed meeting) every Monday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Tuesday, March 7
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Hwy., Crawfordville. $2.
Crawfordville Lion Club: Meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays monthly at Myra Jean’s.
Wakulla Shrine Club: Meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday monthly for dinner, followed by meeting at 7 p.m. at 4141 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville.
Sopchoppy Community Dinner: Every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Towles House, 64 Winthrop Ave. It’s free and open to all, especially those living in, or visiting Sopchoppy.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays weekly, American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Bingo: Supporting the animal shelter, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Seineyard at Wildwood, 3870 Coastal Highway, Medart.
Wednesday, March 8
Wakulla County Code Enforcement Board Meeting: Starts at 5:30 p.m. in the commission chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville.
