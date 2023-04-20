Wednesday, April 19
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. weekly at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Thursday, April 20
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Rotary Club of Wakulla: Meets at 8:30 a.m. every Thursday at TCC Wakulla in Crawfordville.
Ask a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon weekly at the Wakulla County Extension Office, Room 2, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville. Wakulla Master Gardener volunteers answer questions about plant diseases and problems.
Wakulla 4-H Cooking 4 Life Club Ages 10-18: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wakulla County Extension Office, 4-H Kitchen, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville. Ages 5-10 Parents will be required to attend for children under the age of 8. No equipment or experience necessary. For info contact Samantha Isaacs at SRIsaacs1025@gmail.com or call 850-901-7092.
Veterans Meetup: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Thursday monthly at the Wakulla County Public Library. Inviting all veterans to join us for conversation, networking, and companionship. For info contact Roxann@wakullalibrary.org.
Wakulla Coastal Optimist Club: Meets at noon first and third Thursdays monthly, at Myra Jean’s Restaurant in Crawfordville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: “Big Book” group meets at 6:30 p.m. weekly (closed meeting) at American Legion, 54 Ochlocknee St., Crawfordville. Call 850-445-5376.
Wakulla County Cancer Support Group: Meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday monthly in the Education Center of the Crawfordville United Methodist Church. This group meeting is for men and women, regardless of the type of cancer. Spouses, Caregivers and Friends are welcome. 850-926- 6050.
Friday, April 21
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 8 p.m. every Friday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Saturday, April 22
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Sunday, April 23
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 10 a.m. (closed meeting) and 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Monday, April 24
Basic Yoga: Classes at 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays weekly, Crawfordville Community Center. $2. Bring a mat.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Women’s group meets at 6 p.m. and men’s group meets at 8 p.m. (closed meeting) every Monday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Tuesday, April 25
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Sopchoppy Community Dinner: Every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Towles House, 64 Winthrop Ave. It’s free and open to all, especially those living in, or visiting Sopchoppy.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays weekly, American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Bingo: Supporting the animal shelter, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Seineyard at Wildwood, 3870 Coastal Highway, Medart.
