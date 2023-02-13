Wednesday, Feb. 15
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214.
Basic Yoga: Classes at 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays weekly, Crawfordville Community Center. $2. Bring a mat.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. weekly at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376
Thursday, Feb. 16
Pickle Ball: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Highway, Crawfordville. $2.
Rotary Club of Wakulla: Meets at 8:30 a.m. every Thursday at TCC Wakulla in Crawfordville.
Ask a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon weekly at the Wakulla County Extension Office, Room 2, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville. Wakulla Master Gardener volunteers answer questions about plant diseases and problems.
Veterans Meetup: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Thursday monthly at the Wakulla County Public Library. Inviting all veterans to join us for conversation, networking, and companionship. Roxann@wakullalibrary. org.
Wakulla Coastal Optimist Club: Meets at noon first and third Thursdays monthly, at Myra Jean’s Restaurant in Crawfordville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: “Big Book” group meets at 6:30 p.m. weekly (closed meeting) at American Legion, 54 Ochlocknee St., Crawfordville. Call 850-445-5376.
Wakulla County Cancer Support Group: Meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday monthly in the Education Center of the Crawfordville United Methodist Church. This group meeting is for men and women, regardless of the type of cancer. Spouses, Caregivers and Friends are welcome. 850-926-6050.
Friday, Feb. 17
Pickle Ball: See Feb. 16.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at noon and 8 p.m. every Friday at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Arthur Lee Andrews Scholarship Gala, part of Wakulla County Christian Coalition’s African American Heritage Celebration: 6:30 p.m., Sherlock Springs, 2335 Bloxham Cutoff Road, Crawfordville. Guest speaker will be Bakari Hines. Call 850-545-5982, or 850-545-3928.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Intro to Tai Chi: See Feb. 15.
Wakulla County Christian Coalition’s African American Heritage Celebration Parade: Parade starts at 10 a.m., proceeding south on U.S. 319 in Crawfordville by Azalea Park. Celebration follows in Azalea Park.
Small Business Saturday Story Book Event: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Azalea Park in Crawfordville. Highlights include a free photo area with characters available to take pictures with kids for free. Participating vendors will also have free goodies for the kids. Browse and shop more than 80 local vendors including crafters, bakers, artists, plus jelly-makers, food trucks and more.
Carrabelle Culture Crawl, rescheduled from Feb. 11 due to inclement weather: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Carrabelle. For information, call 850-697-2141.
Country Markets in Carrabelle: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays monthly, Lighthouse Park, 1975 Highway 98 W., Carrabelle. The Market is actively recruiting new and returning vendors. Vendors may sign up at any time. The cost to be a vendor is $10 a market. Contact 850-697-2732, carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com or www.crooked riverlighthouse.com.
Wakulla County Horseman’s Association: Exhibitions start at 11 a.m.; jackpot begins at noon; club classes will follow at Wakulla County Equestrian Park, 1757 Lawhon Mill Road, Crawfordville. Concessions by Biguns Snack Shak.
Murder Mystery Dinner Show: “Royal Wedding at Windex Castle,” 6 p.m., Wakulla Moose Lodge, Panacea. Tickets are $45 each. Proceeds benefit Palaver Tree Theater and Wakulla High School’s drama club. Call Kay, 850-491-0721.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Alcoholics Anonymous: See Feb. 15.
African American Read In: Starts at 2 p.m. at Wakulla County Public Library, 4330 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville.
Murder Mystery Dinner Show: See Feb. 18.
Monday, Feb. 20
President’s Day
Basic Yoga: See Feb. 15.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Pickle Ball: See Feb. 16.
Wakulla County Commission Regular Board Meeting: Starts at 5 p.m. in the commission chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville.
Crawfordville Lions Club: Meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays monthly at Myra Jean’s.
Sopchoppy Community Dinner: Every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Towles House, 64 Winthrop Ave. It’s free and open to all, especially those living in, or visiting Sopchoppy.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays weekly, American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. 850-445-5376.
Bingo: Supporting the animal shelter, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Seineyard at Wildwood, 3870 Coastal Highway, Medart.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Ash Wednesday
