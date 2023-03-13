The War Eagles moved to 3-4 on the year with three tough losses to Brookwood, Leon and Thomasville High this past week.
Wakulla traveled to Brookwood School in Thomasville on Tuesday, March 7. The War Eagles lost a close one 3-2. Starter Leaston Spears threw five strong innings, taking a 1-1 game into the sixth. Jesse Nazworth and Reid Joyner each threw well in the effort, but the Warriors walked it off in the seventh inning on a swinging bunt infield single to beat the War Eagles by a run. Parker Lawhon, Colby Zinser, Brady Crum, Josiah Pierini, Reid Joyner, and Sam Bruce all had a hit in the affair.
The War Eagles turned right around and traveled to play a strong Leon team on Wednesday, losing another close one 5-3. The War Eagles loaded the bases a couple times, but could not get the timely hit to push them across. Starter Gavin Estep struck out four, going four innings giving up one earned run. Freshmen Owen Klees came in in the fifth, finishing the game only giving up one earned run. Parker Lawhon, Leaston Spears and Michael Hurley added hits for the War Eagles.
On Friday, March 10, WHS traveled back to Thomasville, Georgia, to play the 2022 state runner-up Bulldogs of Thomasville High School. Thomasville got out of the gate swinging the bat well, scoring five runs in the first two innings. Starter Reid Joyner gave a valiant effort, making it two and one-third innings. Hayden Wright came on in relief, giving up only one hit in two and one-third innings and striking out three. Colby Zinser closed in the sixth with a scoreless inning. Thomasville was strong on the hill, giving up only four hits to the War Eagles on the night. Colby Zinser, Brady Crum, Gavin Este, and Sam Bruce each recorded hits for Wakulla High.
