Wedding ceremonies and celebrations aren’t an everyday occasion, but if you’re involved in one, it can be a little hectic trying to juggle all those details while taking care of everyday business.
Advertising Account Executive Nancy Floyd Richardson and I are in a rather unique position because she is in the midst of planning a wedding for one of her daughters, and I had a courthouse wedding in October – but even that took some planning.
With that in mind, we wanted to bring something new (at least in recent memory) to our readers. Inside this edition of The Wakulla News, you will find “Wedding Guide 2023.” This special B Section is intended to be exactly that, with feature stories as a resource to give couples thinking about planning a wedding a few ideas about their options. Some of the stories came from local contributors, as well as some of the photos.
As with a few other things launched in the past year, we’re delighted with this new resource and can’t wait to see how it will grow in the future.
