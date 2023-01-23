Michelle Pitts of Wakulla Pre-K is the recipient of a Florida Farm Bureau Mini-Grant. The Mini-Grant will be used for supplies for their outdoor classroom.
Farm Bureau Mini-Grants are offered annually to certified classroom teachers who serve young people through 12th grade. The grants are intended to help promote a better understanding of contemporary agriculture among students and teachers.
Many successful projects supported by the program include innovative interdisciplinary approaches to social studies, mathematics, language arts, physical science and natural resource management.
Florida Farm Bureau has awarded mini-grants totaling over $30,000 to teachers across the state for the 2022-23 academic year. For information about the Florida Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom program, contact Michele Curts at Michele.Curts@ffbf.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.