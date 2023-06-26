Last Tuesday, June 20, the third week of the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy took place at the Sheriff’s Office, immersing attendees in an informative session on the jail accreditation process. The class had the privilege of meeting Captain Scott Taff, the Facility Administrator responsible for overseeing the Wakulla County Detention Facility (jail), as well as Captain Lindsay Maxwell, who works closely alongside Captain Taff.
Captain Maxwell, an expert in the jail accreditation process, educated the citizen attendees about the significance and requirements of maintaining this recognition. The Wakulla County Detention Facility had earned accreditation from the Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission in October 2002 and has successfully upheld it ever since. Accreditation is granted to the facility every three years after meeting a set of rigorous standards relating to inmate care and facility maintenance. Notably, in October 2017, the facility achieved excelsior reaccreditation, further affirming its commitment to excellence.
During the session, Captain Maxwell shed light on the various aspects of the jail accreditation process, emphasizing the importance of upholding the high standards set forth by the commission. Attendees gained valuable insights into the meticulous efforts made by the sheriff’s office to ensure the well-being of inmates and the overall functioning of the facility.
Following the enlightening discussion, the class embarked on an eye-opening tour of the Wakulla County jail facility, led by Captain Maxwell and Captain Taff. The participants were granted an exclusive inside look into the daily operations of the facility. The tour showcased the medicine distribution process, different holding cells, housing units for inmates, the recreation yard, the kitchen where trustees work, the laundry area, the booking room where individuals are processed and booked into the facility, as well as the surveillance rooms equipped with one-way mirrors that provide corrections officers with clear visibility while maintaining inmate privacy.
As the tour concluded and the attendees gathered back in the classroom, Captain Taff reiterated a sentiment previously expressed by Sheriff Miller during the first week of the Citizen’s Academy. He emphasized that the jail functions as its own miniature city, where various services and systems are in place to ensure the smooth operation and management of the facility. This concept of the “jail as a city” reinforces the comprehensive nature of the facility, underscoring its role as a self-contained community with distinct departments and functions.
The Citizen’s Academy participants expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to witness the inner workings of the Wakulla County jail firsthand and gain a deeper understanding of the jail accreditation process. The informative session and tour not only highlighted the commitment of the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office to upholding the highest standards in inmate care and facility management but also emphasized the complex and multifaceted nature of the detention facility as a self-sustained entity.
The Citizen’s Academy continues this week, focusing on Road Patrol.
