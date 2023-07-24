On July 11, detectives from the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested John Douglas Laird, 27 years of age, and charged him with three counts of Sexual Battery on a Minor under the age of 12 and Lewd and Lascivious Molestation of a Minor under the age of 12. The investigation uncovered two separate juvenile victims in northern Crawfordville.
Continuing their efforts to address such serious offenses, on July 18th, detectives of the CID arrested Neal Dewitt Palmer, 66 years of age, at 47 T. Barwick Street in Panacea, FL, for Sexual Battery of a Juvenile. Due to Marsy’s Law and the age of the victim, the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing any further details on this case at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.