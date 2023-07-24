The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an investigation involving the examination of a cell phone and Snapchat account associated with the individual accused of the tragic killing of a one-year-old child.
According to court records, search warrants have been filed to access Jacob Robison’s iPhone and Snapchat account, as he faces charges of murder. Deputies announced Robison’s arrest on July 14th.
WCSO requested Snapchat’s cooperation to acquire account-related data belonging to Jacob Robison. The requested information includes snaps, conversations, GPS location details, photos, and videos.
Additionally, investigators have sought access to search the iPhone and Snapchat account linked to the child’s mother, Skyler Crawford. Crawford has not been charged in relation to the case. During the time of the tragic incident, Crawford identified Robison as her live-in boyfriend.
Medical professionals pronounced the child dead in the Emergency Room at TMH, and described the injuries as severe, leading them to suspect child abuse as the cause of death.
According to the affidavit to search Robison’s cell phone, Robison regularly watched the children during the evenings. Crawford indicated her texts with Robison were not unusual the day the incident occurred. She did say he typically sends her photos and videos of him playing with the children but didn’t that particular evening.
Jacob Robison is also facing another case involving alleged child abuse from April. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on August 10th in connection with that separate case.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities diligently gather evidence from electronic sources, including cell phones and social media platforms like Snapchat, to better understand the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident.
