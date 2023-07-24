The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy continued its exploration of law enforcement with a focus on the Criminal Investigations Division in Week 5, and the Use of Force in Week 6. Led by dedicated professionals, these sessions provided attendees with valuable insights into the crucial aspects of law enforcement and the challenges officers face in ensuring community safety.
Week 5 of the Citizen’s Academy centered on the CID, led by Captain Eddie Wester. With specialized detectives and support staff, the CID plays a pivotal role in investigating and solving crimes within Wakulla County.
The CID team, comprising Detective Captain, Detective Lieutenant, three Detective Sergeants, and seven Detectives, specializes in property crimes, violent crimes, financial crimes, and narcotics offenses.
Attendees were treated to an exclusive tour of the CID Crime Scene van, where they learned about the meticulous investigation techniques used to gather evidence. Attention to detail is crucial, as every piece of evidence plays a significant role in solving crimes.
The CID’s strategic plan, spanning five years, addresses current and foreseeable crime threats in Wakulla County, with strategies for combating these threats. It emphasizes professionalizing operations, increasing drug offense investigations, conducting intelligence-led investigations, and monitoring sexual offenders and predators.
To combat drug sales and abuse, the CID collaborates with other sheriff’s offices in the region through the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force. This task force ensures more effective enforcement against drug and firearms sales across the area.
The CID’s dedication to community safety extends to closely monitoring sexual offenders and predators, notifying the public, conducting address verifications, and utilizing advanced identification systems.
Week 5 showcased the CID’s commitment to maintaining a safe community through diligent investigations, strategic planning, and collaboration.
In Week 6, the Citizen’s Academy delved into the critical and complex topic of Use of Force. Academy attendees drove out to the WCSO Shooting Range in Sopchoppy to attend the last class of the program.
Led by Lt. David Pienta, a seasoned officer with extensive experience, this session shed light on the challenges officers face in making split-second decisions.
Lt. Pienta highlighted the equipment officers carry on a regular basis, passing around his bulletproof vest and duty belt to emphasize the physical demands and dangers officers encounter daily.
Understanding the different types of resistance officers might face, from Passive to Deadly Force, is crucial in their training. Lt. Pienta stressed the importance of using force reasonably and justifiably, considering factors such as the severity of the crime, the subject’s history, and the safety of innocent bystanders.
De-escalation techniques and proper training were emphasized, promoting the resolution of situations with the least amount of force necessary.
The session introduced a virtual simulation projector used for law enforcement training. Attendees used a laser device, replicating a real firearm, while stepping into the shoes of officers facing split-second decisions in simulated scenarios.
Throughout the training, Lt. Pienta referred to the landmark case of Graham vs. Connor, establishing the “reasonableness” standard for evaluating an officer’s use of force.
Week 6 provided a comprehensive understanding of the complexities and risks in law enforcement work, leaving attendees with a deeper appreciation for the commitment and dedication of officers.
