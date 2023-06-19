Wakulla County residents gained valuable insights into the inner workings of the Sheriff’s Office during the second week of the Citizen Academy held on Tuesday, June 13. The class was facilitated by the Director of Emergency Management and Communications, Jennifer Nagy, and the Deputy Director, Lucy Gowdy. This informative session shed light on the critical roles played by these departments in safeguarding the community.
Jennifer Nagy kicked off the class by providing an overview of Emergency Management and its significance beyond just natural disasters, dispelling the notion that it solely focuses on hurricanes. She emphasized how her team was on active duty for an unprecedented period of over a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. This extended activation marked the longest dispatched period in the history of the sheriff’s office. Nagy’s presentation encompassed various aspects such as the response of the Emergency Operations Center, its functioning during activation, support functions, recovery, and mitigation strategies during storms. She stressed the importance of preparedness, community engagement, and connectivity to ensure Wakulla’s resilience in the face of adversity.
The class shifted focus to the Communications side of the Sheriff’s Office, with Deputy Director Lucy Gowdy taking the floor. Gowdy provided key information about the responsibilities of the Communications department, including dispatch for Law Enforcement, Fire, and EMS services. She proudly announced that WCSO Communications has been Accredited since 2014, highlighting WCSO’s commitment to excellence. Additionally, she mentioned that the department serves as a training facility for Communications Officers, aiming to have three officers per shift, compared to the current two.
Gowdy’s presentation shed light on the vital role of dispatch as the citizens’ first point of contact during emergencies. She described dispatchers as unseen heroes and the true first responders. She shared details about the shifts, administrative lines, 911 lines, and the capability to communicate with the deaf or hard of hearing. Gowdy also highlighted the introduction of Text to 911, which started on November 2nd, 2021, and has already facilitated 36 emergency communications. The rigorous training and certification requirements for dispatch officers were also explained, underscoring the dedication and expertise required for this crucial role.
To provide further context, Gowdy shared statistics about the volume of calls handled by the dispatch call center. In 2021, approximately 980 calls were received each month for 911 emergencies, along with roughly 5,680 administrative calls. The total number of 911 calls reached 11,764, while administrative calls amounted to 68,150. In 2022, the numbers slightly decreased, with around 900 monthly 911 calls and 5,750 administrative calls. The total for 911 calls in 2022 was 10,779, and administrative calls stood at 66,348. These figures paint a clear picture of the constant demand and importance of the dispatch call center.
To provide an immersive experience, Gowdy took small groups of class members into the dispatch room, offering them a firsthand view of the officers’ work environment and the equipment they utilize. Each station featured six computer monitors displaying vital information, including officer locations, radio communications, incoming call statistics, and criminal history data, among other essential details. The class witnessed live calls coming in, providing a glimpse into the demanding and high-stress nature of the dispatchers’ responsibilities.
While groups explored the dispatch room, Jennifer Nagy engaged the remaining class members in discussions about emergency management tactics. They shared storm stories and eagerly sought Nagy’s first-hand experiences in managing stressful emergency situations. Nagy expressed her passion for Emergency Management, stating, “Emergency Management is a lot, but I genuinely love what I do, and I could talk about the topic of Emergency Management for days.” Her enthusiasm and dedication to her role were evident as she shared anecdotes and valuable insights with the class. The engagement between Nagy and the participants fostered a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by Emergency Management professionals and the importance of their work in ensuring community safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.