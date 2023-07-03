Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy: Week 4 – Road Patrol
During Week 4 of the Citizen’s Academy, participants received an in-depth understanding of the Road Patrol division. Led by Lieutenant Jeffrey Yarbrough and Sergeant Tom Mallon, the class delved into the power structure, responsibilities, and operational aspects of this crucial division.
The Road Patrol division operates 24/7 and consists of 3-4 deputies on duty at any given time, supervised by a Sergeant and/or Lieutenant. This ensures round-the-clock coverage and timely response to calls for service. The deputies work in rotating 12-hour shifts, alternating between day and night duties every 28 days. Additionally, the patrol zones are regularly rotated to prevent complacency and maintain a balanced workload distribution.
Wakulla County is divided into three primary patrol zones: North, East, and South. The North zone includes Crawfordville and Wakulla Gardens, which has the highest population concentration. The East zone covers the spread-out areas, including St. Marks. The largest zone by size is the South, encompassing Panacea and Sopchoppy. Participants learned about the specific characteristics and challenges of each zone, enabling them to better comprehend the nature of the deputies’ work.
Road Patrol deputies are responsible for responding to various calls for service, ranging from minor incidents to serious crimes. They conduct investigations, perform security checks, make arrests, and provide assistance during emergency situations, such as storm responses, search and rescue operations, and handling mental health crises through protocols like the Baker Act and Marchman Act. On average, the Road Patrol division handles around 1,500 calls and makes 100 traffic stops per week, demonstrating the breadth of their responsibilities.
Participants also gained insights into the standard operating procedures (SOPs), legal guidelines, and review processes that govern the actions of deputies. The authority of the Sheriff and his subordinates is derived from the citizens, as granted by FL. Statute 901.01. Deputies have the power to maintain control over crime scenes and the individuals present, ensuring safety and facilitating effective investigations. Every action taken by a deputy undergoes rigorous review, involving supervisors, the State’s Attorney, judges, and ultimately the citizens themselves.
An exciting highlight of the week was the opportunity for participants to explore the inside of Sergeant Mallon’s patrol SUV. Sergeant Mallon demonstrated various functions, such as the lights and computer system. Notably, he showcased the unique placement of seatbelts, designed for officer safety and accessibility during arrests or detentions. By clicking into the side of the vehicle, the seatbelts allow deputies to secure themselves without reaching across individuals in custody, maintaining a secure and controlled environment.
Sheriff Jared Miller has emphasized community-oriented policing as a top priority for the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office. Participants were encouraged to play an active role in maintaining public safety. They were urged to be vigilant, taking steps to protect themselves and their property, and communicating with both fellow citizens and the Sheriff’s Office. By fostering open lines of communication and collaboration, the community and law enforcement can work together more effectively.
Sheriff Jared Miller and his team remain dedicated to community-oriented policing, recognizing the integral role of citizens in maintaining public safety. The Citizen’s Academy serves as a platform to foster understanding, collaboration, and trust between law enforcement and the community.
As Week 4 concluded, participants left with a deeper appreciation for the dedication and professionalism of the Road Patrol division.
