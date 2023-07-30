The Wakulla County School Board has a Mental Health Team that consists of my position as Director of Health Services and Mental Health and five school social workers. They each have a master’s degree or higher. Two of the social workers are Licensed Clinical Social Workers who can formally evaluate a student in a crisis situation, when needed. The secondary schools and Wakulla Institute have an assigned social worker specific to the school. Wakulla High School has Letticia Harvey. Riversprings Middle has Nikki Flagg. Wakulla Middle has Katherine Harris, and Wakulla Institute has Madison Edwards. Jana McCommon serves all the elementary schools with a scheduled day at each one.
This team provides many different services including individual counseling, restorative circles, weekly check-ins, case management, re-entry meetings, referrals to outside providers, resiliency education, and small-group classroom instruction. Each school and social worker is unique in the services provided. The Mental Health Team has done a wonderful job providing services to the students of Wakulla County. If you have concerns about your child’s mental or emotional needs, please reach out to your school’s social worker.
Amy Bryan is the Director of Health Services and Mental Health. Bryan has been with the Wakulla County School District for 20 years, and she was previously a teacher, coach, and assistant principal at Wakulla Middle School. She has been in her current role for four years.
