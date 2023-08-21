It is still really hot outside. Any August in north Florida is usually very warm, to nobody’s surprise, but in 2023 even the weeds are wilting between showers.
This heatwave began in July and will likely run into September. The landscape, along with people and pets, are reflecting the results of prolonged exposure to dehydrating temperatures.
The universal solution for the lawn and landscape is watering. Fortunately, there has been regular showers up to this date so Wakulla County and the remainder of panhandle Florida are not experiencing drought condition according to the National Weather Service.
Still, with sandy soils and the current temperature levels plants can quickly parch, especially if the clouds do not deliver rain every few days. Supplemental watering then becomes critical to preserving the home landscape and lawn.
Following a few guidelines will help get the most out of applying irrigation. These same guidelines will also help minimize the resulting water bill which comes monthly.
The timing of water application is critical to the efficiency of getting the most use from this resource. The best times to irrigate the lawn and landscape are between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.
During this part of the day the least amount of water is lost to evaporation. After 10:00 a.m. until sundown the heat and sunshine will vaporize much of the water applied.
If irrigation is applied after dark but before 5:00 a.m., then there is a high chance of fungal disease development. The cooler, damp and dark environs are ideal for the spread of a wide variety of these botanical problems.
When watering it is far more effective to deliver an inch of water per period than to have multiple light applications during the same time frame. Light applications encourage the roots to stay on or very near the surface.
If all the roots are on or very near to the surface the plant is far more likely to be injured or killed if the watering is missed. Deep watering will ensure roots are deeper and the plants far more drought tolerant.
Water amounts can be measured with an open top can (soft drink, tuna, etc.) and a watch. Place can in the area the sprinkler is delivering water. Measure the time it takes to get to one inch in the can, and use this to gauge irrigation timing over the lawn.
Some plants can handle dry spells better than others. The same is true of turfgrass species.
St. Augustine and Zoysia will quickly succumb to lack of rain or irrigation. Centipede and Bermudagrass are more tolerant, but Bahiagrass is most likely to survive an extended dry period.
Most summer annuals and succulents require frequent watering, but yuccas and cacti will thrive in droughts. Mulched shrubs have the advantage of a layer of organic matter covering their root zones.
The compost and mulch help hold water and regulate temperature. Even so these will need watering on a regular basis if rain does not come.
Lastly, if an in-ground sprinkler system is used, turn it off when rains are ample. Too much water may cause as many problems as too little water.
Monitoring the landscape moisture and applying water as needed gives the best chance of the home landscape surviving the heat wave. Autumn is coming, but not fast enough.
To learn more about home landscape irrigation in Wakulla County, contact your UF/IFAS Wakulla Extension Office at 850-926-3931 or http://wakulla.ifas.ufl.edu/. To read more stories by Les Harrison visit outdoorauthor.com and follow us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.