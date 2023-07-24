The WaSop Poker Club at Wakulla Moose Lodge #2510 was excited to gift Big Bend Hospice with a check for $1,027 to benefit patient-families in Wakulla County. The poker club is comprised of Moose Lodge members and holds games every Monday and Tuesday night, accommodating up to 20 players weekly. The buy-in money collected is then donated to a local charity of choice. For June 2023, the charity of choice was Big Bend Hospice.
The Wakulla Moose Lodge #2510 has been a proud supporter of Big Bend Hospice in the past, including purchasing meals for patient-families during Thanksgiving.
Kara Walker, Volunteer Coordinator, was honored to receive the check and spoke to the club about how the funds will be utilized and the current need for volunteers in Wakulla County.
Donations to Big Bend Hospice serve various patient needs, such as purchasing Ensure, space heaters, AC units, and more. For those interested in learning more about how Big Bend Hospice serves the community or becoming a volunteer, please contact Kara Walker at kmwalker@bigbendhospice.org.
Kara Walker is the Community Engagement Coordinator at Big Bend Hospice.
