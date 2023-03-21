The War Eagles played Bozeman High School Tuesday, March 14, losing 7-0 to the Bucks. Starting pitcher Leaston Spears gave another strong start going four innings, giving up three runs on three hits with three strikeouts, going four innings in the losing effort.
Hayden Wright came on in relief to give two shutout innings giving up only one hit with two strikeouts. The War Eagles nearly out-hit Bozeman, having five hits to Bozeman’s six, but couldn’t get the timely hit.
Plenty of War Eagles were in scoring position throughout the evening, but just couldn’t push them across. Colby Zinser had a double, Parker Lawhon, Brady Crum, Josiah Pierini, and Michael Hurley all had hits for WHS.
On Friday, March 17, Wakulla traveled to Bay High and eventually shut them out, 14-0. Freshmen Owen Klees started on the mound for the War Eagles, getting the win throwing three innings, giving up one hit, walking one, and striking out two. Junior Jesse Nazworth came on in relief, throwing two shutout innings giving up only one hit. The War Eagles brought the bats pounding out 16 hits on the day. Junior catcher Brady Crum led the War Eagles notching three hits on the day. Parker Lawhon, Colby Zinser, Josiah Pierini, Reid Joyner, and Garrett Veltkamp all contributed two hits in the effort. Michael Hurley, Sam Bruce, and Leaston Spears also had a hit apiece.
