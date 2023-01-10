Since the inception of the duals format from the FHSAA in 2017, the one constant in 1A District 2 is the Wakulla High School Wrestling team. With their runner-up finish this past Thursday, Jan. 5, at Suwannee High School, the War Eagle Wrestling team advanced to its seventh consecutive Region Duals appearance. After wins over Florida High, Liberty County, and Godby, the War Eagles fell to Suwannee High School in the championship round.
While advancing for the first time as district runners-up, Wakulla High School wrestling Coach Will Pafford knows the best is yet to come for his line-up: “We started seven freshmen against Suwannee in the last match and had a freshman beat a senior.”
Leading the way for the War Eagles was 145-pound Senior Jae T Thaxton. While going 4-0 on the day, Thaxton also reached 125 varsity career wins. This daunting feat is not something that came easy to Thaxton in his wrestling journey.
“I lost a lot growing up in elementary and middle school,” Thaxton said, “and if it weren’t for my coaches and parents, I probably would have quit a long time ago.”
Success is something Jae T Thaxton finds on and off the mat. As a member of Wakulla High School’s top performing ensemble, Thaxton is euphonium section leader and a member of the 2023 High School Big Bend All-District Band. “He (Jae T) is the epitome of what is awesome about coaching.” Coach Pafford said.
If the War Eagles want another trip to Kissimmee for another state Duals run, they will have to take down Suwannee.
“That’s the beauty about tonight,” said Pafford after their dual against Suwannee. “We had an idea of what would happen and set the table for a chess match next week.”
Wakulla will head to Suwannee High School Thursday, Jan. 12, for a 5 p.m. match against North Bay Haven Academy. The winner will face the winner of Suwannee and Bay High School in the championship round, with the winner advancing to the state duals tournament.
Dual results
Wakulla 47, Florida High 26
106: Jasper Croom (FH) md. Connor Brown, 16-2. 113: Anthony Fondo (Wak) d. Dewan Richardson, 3-1. 120: Troy Thaxton (Wak) p. Elijah Ganim, 3:20. 126: Hunter Stanley (FH) p. David Culley, 3:42. 132: Caleb Orr (Wak) tf. Terence Hinson, 17-1. 138: Brady Jackson (Wak) p. Troy Carroll, 4:56. 145: Jae T Thaxton (Wak) fft. 152: Nate Jacobs (Wak) fft. 160: Nicholas Roeder (FH) p. Zabdiel Garcia-Esquilin, 5:37. 170: Jordan Haigler (FH) p. Wyatt Brown, 3:57. 182: Hayden Fringer (Wak) p. Matthew Tucker, 5:18. 195: Alexander Hawkes (FH) md. Sultan Ellington, 10-2. 220: Kohl Pippin (Wak) fft. 285: Aaron Caquimbo (Wak) d. Christian Ajose-Adeogun, 8-2.
Wakulla 78, Godby 0
106: Brown (Wak) fft. 113: Fondo (Wak) fft. 120: T. Thaxton (Wak) fft. 126: Brady Wilson (Wak) fft. 132: Orr (Wak) fft. 138: Jackson (Wak) p. Pittman, 3:08. 145: J. Thaxton (Wak) fft. 152: Jacobs (Wak) p. Howie. 160: Garcia-Esquilin (Wak) fft. 170: Brown (Wak) fft. 182: Gavin Mitchell (Wak) fft. 195: Ellington (Wak) fft. 220: Double fft. 285: Caquimbo (Wak) p. Fletcher, 1:00.
Wakulla 69, Liberty County 12
106: Brown (Wak) fft. 113: Austin Hill (Wak) p. Finuff, 1:39. 120: J. Brown (LC) fft. 126: H. Brown (LC) p. Wilson, :46. 132: Bricyn Kennedy (Wak) d. Ellis, 6-3. 138: Aaron Robinson (Wak) p. Wade, 1:33. 145: J. Thaxton (Wak) fft. 152: Jacobs (Wak) fft. 160: Garcia-Esquilin (Wak) fft. 170: Fringer (Wak) fft. 182: Mitchell (Wak) fft. 195: Ellington (Wak) fft. 220: Blake Barodte (Wak) p. Geiger, 3:28. 285: Caquimbo (Wak) p. Harr, 1:21.
Suwannee 50, Wakulla 21
106: Jolicoeur (S) p. Brown, 2:56. 113: Contreras (S) p. Fondo, 1:06. 120: Pearson (S) d. T. Thaxton, 3-2. 126: Boehm (S) p. Culley, 1:29. 132: Kennedy (Wak) p. Jayden James, 1:02. 138: Jackson (Wak) d. Kirby, 5-0. 145: J. Thaxton (Wak) d. White, 5-0. 152: McKinney (S) tf. Jacobs, 15-0. 160: Howard (S) p. GarciaEsquilin, :56. 170: Wood (S) p. Brown, 2:26. 182: Torynn Johns (S) p. Fringer, 1:13. 195: Lewis (S) p. Barodte, 1:35. 220: Ellington (Wak) d. Ballard, 3-2. 285: Caquimbo (Wak) p. Corbin, 3:39.
