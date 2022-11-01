War Eagles heading to the playoffs

With the conclusion to the regular season Friday night, the Wakulla War Eagle team will finish the 2022 regular season campaign with a 7-3 record and district runner-up.
Wakulla fell 22-14 to Suwannee County on Friday, Oct. 28, in the pivotal district championship matchup.
“The bad news is we’re not district champs; the good news is we are still in the playoffs” Coach Scott Klees said after the game.
The Suwannee Bulldogs had the right game plan coming onto the fieldg: Stop the run. With junior quarterback Haden Klees still out due to injury, senior running back Xavier Blake has seen most of the workload, accounting for 32 carries in the loss to NFC. Suwannee was sure to make it a point to stop Blake, and they did. After an 80-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Owen Klees to wide receiver Samron Brinson, the offense went quiet for the War Eagles. Running back Xavier Blake was contained at the line of scrimmage for most of the evening, not breaking off any long runs.
“We couldn’t get the offensive line going tonight, and it hurt us” Coach Klees said about the running game. The lone scorer on the night for Wakulla was junior wide receiver Samron Brinson. Brinson accounted for both War Eagle touchdowns on the evening in the 22-14 loss.
What comes next?
Coach Scott Klees knew what he was doing when he created this year’s schedule. While 10 straight weeks of football is a challenge, the War Eagles are in great shape to make a post-season run. By having their bye week at the end of the season, Wakulla gets a week off while everyone else is still playing. Furthermore, there have been recent developments in the injury to junior quarterback Haden Klees.
Klees has been downgraded to a dislocated collarbone that has already been set back in place. This means the War Eagles could potentially have their starter back in time for their first-round playoff game. The War Eagles will know their first-round opponent after the conclusion of this weekend’s games.
