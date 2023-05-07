High School Welding Program Students from seven local counties competed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., this past Saturday at the second annual High School Welding Competition, hosted by Lively Technical College. Students tested their skills, met local companies, and got to use the BotX Robotic Welder Red-D-Arc.
The high school team winner was Wewahitchka High School, but three Wakulla High School students placed as Individual local winners. Emory Metcalf placed first, Miller Creel placed third, and Emily Taylor placed fifth in the competition. Way to go, War Eagles!
