High School Welding Program Students from seven local counties competed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., this past Saturday at the second annual High School Welding Competition, hosted by Lively Technical College. Students tested their skills, met local companies, and got to use the BotX Robotic Welder Red-D-Arc.

The high school team winner was Wewahitchka High School, but three Wakulla High School students placed as Individual local winners. Emory Metcalf placed first, Miller Creel placed third, and Emily Taylor placed fifth in the competition. Way to go, War Eagles!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.