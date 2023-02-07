After last year’s disappointing home loss in the regional semi-finals to Bishop Kenny, Coach Chad Linville and his athletes knew they needed to bulk up their schedule if they wanted to make deep postseason run.
“They asked me at the end of last season to play harder teams, specifically all the Leon County teams, which includes 5-6A programs,” Linville said.
After scheduling that talent, the War Eagles finished the regular season 6-3-1 against Tallahassee area team while boasting wins over the likes of Leon, Maclay and Lincoln.
Scheduling tougher competition has clearly paid off for the War Eagles this season. The Wakulla High School Soccer team successfully defended its 4A-D2 championship Wednesday, Feb. 1, at J.D. Jones Stadium, with a 1-0 victory over South Walton.
“South Walton is a good team. They had a good game plan and really put it on us in the first half,” Linville said after the game. The lone goal came from dynamic Senior Braeden Paul early in the second half.
“I wasn’t really thinking,” Paul said. “I was just dribbling the ball in front of the goal and shot.”
The win is just a small step for what the War Eagles senior class hopes to accomplish this year: a state title.
“I’m excited,” Linville said after the victory. “We have a huge group of seniors this season that have worked super hard all season and put us in a good position.”
For these seniors, the success they are achieving has been in the works for many years.
“This group of seniors has been together since they were little,” Linville said. “I remember watching them playing rec league together.”
That hard work has guaranteed Wakulla home field advantage for the regional tournament. Seeding for the state semi-finals is based off power rankings the FHSAA will create from the four region champions. Wakulla needs a solid showing in the regional tournament to guarantee one more game at home before a state championship game.
“Playing at home is huge for us,” Linville said. “Most opponents in our region are two to three hours away so to make them have to drive benefits our players.” The War Eagles are set to host Eastside (Gainesville) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at home.
