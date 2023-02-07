War Eagle Signing Day

Wakulla High School celebrated three senior football scholarships to finalize the end of the 2022-23 football season. The players who are starting on their college football journeys are: Andrew Huntsberger, D’andre Strong, and Todd Williams.
Huntsberger and Strong both participated in a signing ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Wakulla High School; Williams signed off site. WHS Head Football Coach Scott Klees highlighted each player’s unique abilities and believes they can all play as freshmen with the amount of talent they have.
Huntsberger was a starting center for the War Eagles and has signed with Waynesburg University.
Strong played as a starting guard for the War Eagles and has signed with St. Thomas University.
Todd Williams played as a starting tight end and has signed with The University of Delaware.
